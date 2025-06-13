Network Planning Group under PM's Gatishakti evaluates infrastructure projects to boost efficiency

New Delhi [India], June 13 : The Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Friday at the 95th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) convened to evaluate infrastructure projects in the Metro Rail and Roads, Transport & Highways and Logistics Parks in order to boost logistics efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits across regions.

In the meeting, the NPG evaluated five projects with an aim to have conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and intermodal coordination.

The initiatives involve the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-2A. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has proposed plans to extend the Ahmedabad Metro by 6.032 km to provide direct connectivity to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Koteshwar Metro Station (excluding).

Secondly, construction of 8-lane access-controlled Highways of NH 248S for Connectivity to the proposed Vadhavan port. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed the plans for the construction of an 8-lane access-controlled highway along NH-248S to improve connectivity to the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra.

Additionally, the initiative also involves the construction of Four Lane Elevated Road in the Jodhpur city portion from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chouraha. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed the plans for the construction of a 4-lane elevated corridor in Jodhpur city, extending from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chouraha. Strategically aligned along NH-62 and NH-125, the project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance urban mobility across one of Rajasthan's busiest city corridors.

Fourthly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to develop a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Parkibanda village in Manoharabad Mandal, Medak district, Telangana.

Lastly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to develop a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jaitiya village, located in Fatuah Taluka of Patna district, Bihar. Spread over 106.19 acres (42.97 hectares), the proposed facility is projected to handle 5.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo annually by 2071, and is poised to become a major logistics hub for the region.

