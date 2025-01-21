New Delhi Hosts the Prestigious International Awards Summit 2025, Organized by TIAF-USA

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: The International Awards Summit 2025, organized by The International Awards Forum (TIAF-USA), concluded with great fanfare and an atmosphere of jubilation at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi. The prestigious event brought together luminaries from across the globe to honor excellence across diverse fields.

Presiding over the grand occasion were distinguished guests including Honorable Sh. Kalraj Mishra, former Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and Former Union Minister of MSME, Govt of India; Bollywood actor and former FTII Chairman Sh. Gajendra Chauhan; Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, Bollywood actress and former Mrs World; Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chairman of Mewar University, Rajasthan; renowned spiritual leader Yogi Priyavrat Animesh, founder of OOJ Foundation; Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, MBBS, MS, MCH (AIIMS), the Consultant Urologist and Dr. K. K. Sharma, CEO of TIAF-USA, among others.

The summit celebrated achievements on a global scale, recognizing awardees from Nepal, Slovenia, and various Indian states. Awardees represented an impressive range of professions, including scholars, institutional leaders, business stalwarts, artists, healthcare professionals, social workers, and entertainers. TIAF-USA continues its legacy of respecting, recognizing, and rewarding individuals for their contributions to society through their respective fields.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of prestigious accolades such as:

* International Women's Gloria Award

* International Women's Leadership Award

* International Pride Award

* Global Healthcare Award

* Global Entrepreneurship Award

* Global Excellence in Leadership Award

* International Institutional Award

These awards symbolize the commitment of TIAF-USA to celebrating excellence and honoring the extraordinary contributions of individuals worldwide.

The International Awards Forum (TIAF-USA) continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for recognizing global talent and contributions. With every event, the organization scales new heights, creating an enduring impact in the international awards arena.

For more information about TIAF-USA and its initiatives, please visit www.tiafusa.com

