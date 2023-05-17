New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/GPRC): AsiaOne Magazine has organized a summit on Sustainability in Post Covid Times at The Grand Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, India. The summit also witnessed the unveiling of biography of Dr. J. C. Chaudhry: J.C. Chaudhry - An Incredible Aakash Story. The focus of the summit was Sustainability as one of the objectives of India's G20 drive this year.

As India takes centre stage for global leadership on sustainability, the world is eyeing with awe and admiration India's presidency of the Group of 20 (G20). India's story of growth and resilience despite the pandemic has garnered applause from all quarters. Undoubtedly, India's Presidency of the G20 is set to bear fruits for the global economy. India aims to take countries beyond the group members on its mission of 'global progress' with 'universal brotherhood.' With the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' the largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy plans to share its success story of technology boosting financial inclusion and new idea of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to G20 members, which together account for more than 85% of worldwide GDP, two-thirds of the world's population and 75% of global trade, and, making it a critical participant in assuring global economic growth and prosperity. India stands committed to the primary goal of the G20, to recognise the significance of collective action and global collaboration among major developed countries and emerging economies throughout the world.AsiaOne Magazine is thriving to promote the G20 goals through its various platforms in order to enlighten the world of the potential that India and rest of the world has.

Dr. J.C. Chaudhry said, "We look always for the shorter gains in life. We donot look into the longer things. That is why the problems are coming up, floods, famine and all the things. So we must not do the urgent work. We should do important work in life. Urgent work only on the crisis management is not required. Long term planning should be there so that we are able to live, our generations are able to live happily in the good atmosphere, good environment." Dr. Chaudhry also spoke about importance of Numbers in Life and he mentioned that his next book would be - Discover the Power of Numbers within You. He also said that "It was a cumulative effect of hard work, my associates who are with me in the journey, the comfort level which I had at my family, and the blessing of the God, Ma Vaishnodevi, all these factors rarely come together. And if they come together, they make you immortal. They make you something great. So I thought let us make Char Dham. When the people become old, they cannot travel to such Himalayas and all the things. So my idea was that all the people can come here, take the journey, at least it will take seven hours journey to seven hours to take the round of the whole complex. On 21st of November, I am inaugurating this Char Dham. All are welcome to attend the invitation I will send to you people. This is a, I must say, so far greatest achievement of my life, Char Dham, which is beautifully made. I feel that anybody who will ask anything from the God, anybody who's desire, anything in life, he will get it provided he has trust and faith in the God. Faith is very important in life, whether you believe in God or friend or family."

Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine spoke about how India's G20 Presidency has paved the way for Indian brands and leaders to showcase their potential to the world and also invited the global organizations to collaborate and excel together by creating synergies. Sustainability is all about making this world a better place and AsiaOne firmly believes in creating Platform of Excellence by bringing the great minds together.

Alejandro Simancas Marinl, Ambassador of Cuba to India, Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of Serbia to India, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, President, National Gandhi MuseumandDr. Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India

There was a Panel Discussion on Sustainability in Post Covid Times in which Leaders from all the over world shared their views on how we can work together to resolve various issues which will bring peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life.

