New global analysis of over 12 million documents reveals how academic research shapes sustainable development policy

New Delhi [India], November 21: A new global report from Springer Nature, in partnership with Overton, offers the most comprehensive picture to date of how academic research is influencing real-world policy tied to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Released during the 30th UN Climate Conference (COP30), this first-of-its-kind analysis draws on more than 12 million global policy documents and reveals critical insights into how research is being used to support evidence, justify recommendations, and shape policy directions worldwide.

The study found that SDG-related policy documents cite significantly more academic research than non-SDG policy, underscoring the growing reliance on scientific evidence to address global challenges in health, climate, and social development.

India Stands Out as a Global Leader in Domestic Research Uptake

- The report highlights India as one of the strongest performers globally, alongside Australia and Brazil, citing domestic research in 41% of SDG-related policy documents (vs. most countries averaging below 10%).

* 28% of these citations are exclusively Indian-authored research

* 13% reflect international collaborations

- India's high domestic research uptake is attributed to its strong public research ecosystem, where more than half of the research output originates from government-funded institutions, and the increasing presence of Indian experts on national policy advisory bodies.

- According to the report, while 78% of research cited in SDG policy globally comes from authors in the Global North, India and Brazil are notable exceptions where domestic research is more frequently cited, indicating stronger national research integration into policymaking.

India's SDG Research Output is Among the Fastest Growing

The report shows that India recorded a 17% CAGR in SDG research output from 2016 to 2024, and a 16% CAGR since 2000 - one of the highest globally. India now contributes 5% of the world's SDG research, positioning it among the top global producers of sustainability-focused scholarship.

Indian SDG-related research also demonstrates:

- Higher citation impact,

- Greater global attention, and

- Stronger academic visibility compared to India's non-SDG research output.

Key Global Findings

Beyond India's standout performance, the global analysis found that:

- Open access (OA) articles are cited in policy nearly a year earlier than non-OA articles.

- Reviews, letters, and news articles, despite being a smaller share of scholarly output, are highly cited highlighting the importance of concise, policy-ready formats.

- Think tanks, NGOs, and IGOs cite research more frequently than governments, serving as critical knowledge brokers.

- Inclusive journals are slightly more likely to be cited in SDG policy than selective journals, demonstrating that all validated research regardless of venue can shape policy.

A Critical Opportunity for India: Boosting Open Access

While many low- and middle-income countries exhibit high uptake of open-access research in policy, India's SDG policy citations currently favour non-OA work. Expanding open access across Indian institutions could significantly accelerate the visibility and policy influence of India's research.

Recommendations for Accelerating Global and National Research Impact

Springer Nature and Overton highlight next steps for researchers, publishers, and institutions to ensure evidence drives solutions to the world's most urgent challenges:

- Expand open access to improve knowledge exchange and accelerate problem-solving.

- Prioritise policy-ready, accessible formats beyond traditional papers.

- Strengthen partnerships between government, academia, publishers, and knowledge intermediaries.

Commenting on the report, Nicola Jones, Director, SDG Programme, Springer Nature, said: "With just five years until the 2030 deadline for the SDGs, understanding how research informs policy is critical. We know science and research can solve problems, but only if it reaches decision makers. This analysis is the missing piece of the puzzle, showing quantifiably for the first time where research has an impact on the goals and where gaps remain. We've learnt so much, and we hope what we've found sparks collaboration across the research ecosystem to help close those gaps. Thank you to Overton for their fantastic partnership in producing such rich findings."

Katie Shamash, Head of Data at Overton, added: "Overton Index is the world's largest policy citation database, and this project allowed us to explore it in depth to understand the real-world impact of research. We took a novel approach, looking at how research is cited in SDG-related policy, rather than the topic of the research itself. This approach paints a much clearer picture of how research is being used in practice to drive real policy change and advance the Goals. We're proud to have collaborated with Springer Nature to produce something the whole industry can use to really understand what impact looks like."

Dr. Lauren Sullivan MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) Board, said: "Before entering Parliament, I spent over a decade in scientific research, first studying malaria and other tropical diseases before working as a research fellow for the Francis Crick Institute. That experience taught me the value of rigorous, peer-reviewed evidence in solving complex problems. Now, as a member of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee and Chair of the Board of the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST), I see how essential research is to shaping effective, forward-looking policy, especially when it comes to the Sustainable Development Goals. Whether it's climate resilience, public health, or education, evidence-based policymaking isn't just good practice, it's a necessity for global progress. Researchers at POST need to stay up to date with the research literature in order to create concise briefings for parliamentarians. These briefings provide impartial evidence on various and wide-ranging areas relating to sustainable development. As the Chair of the POST Board, it's my responsibility to do all I can to promote the importance of - and confidence in - good information in Parliament, so that laws work for the people they impact. Access to robust research that has been verified, curated and shared is essential for me to do my job."

