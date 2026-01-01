New Rules From January 1, 2026: From 8th Pay Commission to LPG Cylinder Prices; What Changes in New Year Will Impact Common Man

Every month, several changes come into effect across the country that directly impact the lives of common citizens. From January 1, 2026, many new rules related to social media, LPG prices, banking, salaries and taxes have been implemented.

8th Pay Commission Implemented

The year 2026 has brought good news for Central government employees as the 8th Pay Commission has come into effect nationwide. This is expected to result in a significant increase in salaries and pensions. While official figures are yet to be announced, estimates suggest a hike of 20% to 35%. However, it may take some time for the revised amounts to be credited.

CNG and PNG Prices May Fall

Changes under the unified tariff system are likely to reduce CNG and PNG prices. According to media reports, CNG prices may drop by Rs 1.25 to Rs 2.50 per kg, while domestic PNG prices could fall by Rs 0.90 to Rs 1.80 per SCM.

EMIs Likely to Reduce

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 0.25% in its December meeting. This move is expected to lower bank interest rates, reducing EMIs on home and car loans.

LPG Cylinder Price Hike

Oil marketing companies revise LPG prices on the first day of every month. From January 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 111. In Mumbai, the revised price now stands at Rs 1,642.50.

Stricter Social Media Rules for Children

New regulations governing children’s use of social media have come into effect. These rules aim to restrict users under the age of 16 from accessing objectionable content.

New Income Tax Bill

The new Income Tax Bill, approved last year, will bring major changes to the tax structure. While it will be fully implemented from April 2026, taxpayers will continue to benefit from GST reductions in the meantime.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Mandatory

The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar expired on December 31, 2025. Those who failed to do so will now have to pay a penalty. Non-linking may also lead to the PAN card becoming inactive.

Reason to Stop Without e-KYC

Ration card holders who have not completed e-KYC by December 31 may stop receiving ration supplies from January 1. The process can be completed via mobile or at the nearest ration shop.

Car Prices Increased

Automobile companies such as Hyundai, Nissan and MG have increased car prices by 2% to 3%. The hike is attributed to rising input costs, logistics expenses and currency fluctuations.