NIIT bags Gold for Excellence in Employee Rewards and Recognition Strategy at ET Human Capital Awards 2023

NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, has been awarded with the Gold award at the Economic Times Human Capital Awards summit 2023 under the "Excellence in Rewards & Recognition Strategy" category. The medal has been awarded to NIIT for its exceptional people policies including its employee Rewards & Recognition Strategies. This prestigious award acknowledges the company's dedication to fostering a culture of employee engagement and motivation through innovative rewards programs.

Speaking on this recognition, Babita Karki, Chief People Officer at NIIT Limited, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from The Economic Times Human Capital Awards. This recognition is a testament to our industry-leading innovative practices in rewards & recognition in various segments. At NIIT Limited, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we strive to create a supportive and inclusive workplace that values and recognizes their contributions."

NIIT's Rewards & Recognition Program includes various awards to celebrate performance, well-being, learning, demonstration of values and much more. The Exemplary Performance Bonus and Star Performance Awards recognize superlative performance of the employees. These awards are provided to the employees in the form of trophies, Hats off Points (HOPs), and sponsored vacations.

On the occasion, Aditya Chopra, Head Communities, ETHRworld commented, "The ET Human Capital Awards recognizes organizations for their exceptional Human Resource management performance. We congratulate NIIT on receiving the gold medal for its industry-leading Rewards & Recognition strategies. The company's commitment to its employees and its innovative approach to rewards and recognition make it a deserving recipient of this year's gold medal."

The Economic Times Human Capital Awards aims to inspire leaders to grow their human capital by investing in their people, processes & culture. It is a platform that brings together the best minds in the HR world to spark conversations around the challenges, ideas, and solutions to grow overall human capital. The platform also honors the organizations with the best people strategies. The winners of the ET Human Capital Awards were shortlisted through a three-staged jury process, where 800 entries were examined across 26 categories.

*Please note: The Economic Times Human Capital Awards is an event by Economic Times which aims to inspire leaders to grow their human capital by investing in their people, processes & culture and in no manner is related to NIIT Ltd.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor