Nine West at Bata India Debuts at India Couture Week '24 in Collaboration with Amit Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], July 29: It was a truly enchanting evening when Nine West, America's most admired fashion accessories brand, now exclusively available at Bata & India's ace couturier, Amit Aggarwal collaborated to showcase their latest styles at the FDCI India Couture Week. The association beautifully depicted the concept of 'Time' through various perspectives, highlighting the future of fashion in India. The latest collections by the two brands echoes the spirit of the modern Indian woman - enigmatic & inspired by the ever-evolving nature of global fashion.

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India says, "We are just getting started with a sparkling festive season and couldn't be more thrilled about our collaboration with India's premier couturier, Amit Aggarwal, as the footwear partner for the showcase at India Couture Week 2024. The runway-ready heels by Nine West paired with Amit's progressive couture create the perfect blend for a stylish spectacle. What's even better is that these heels are available at select Bata stores across the country & on Bata.com, making literally off-the-runway footwear accessible to all!"

Amit Aggarwal says, "Collaborating with Nine West at Bata allowed us to create a unique synergy between footwear and haute couture. This collection represents a new chapter in Indian fashion with a confluence of timeless elegance & comfort."

With the country's biggest fashion critics, style icons, fashion and lifestyle influencers in attendance, the runway presentation was a visual feast, featuring models adorned in Aggarwal's exquisite designs paired with Nine West's latest collection. The synergy between the two brands celebrated the empowered women of today. An exquisite array of sleek embellished stilettos & metallic heels paired with the latest 'Antevorata' collection by Amit Aggarwal was a true depiction of modern femininity paired with timeless elegance of couture.

Footwear pieces from the showcase will be available for purchase at select Bata stores across India and bata.com. The collection offers fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to incorporate runway-inspired pieces into their occasion-wear wardrobe!

Nine West is a global lifestyle brand that empowers women to take on the world in style. It is defined by feminine style; translating key trends into wearable and attainable collections of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Nine West's global footprint includes over 40 countries around the world in department stores, concessions, e-commerce, freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and over 3,000 points of distribution worldwide.

For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,100 stores (Company Owned, Franchise and Store in store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Bata India's mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands - Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomises comfort and elegance to name a few.

To explore the world of Bata and to shop Nine West accessories, please visit www.bata.com.

