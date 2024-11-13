Nisus Finance Services Co Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO to enhance fund setup, obtain additional licenses, and improve facility and fund management infrastructure in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. It also plans to cover fundraising costs and placement fees for domestic and international markets, invest in its Associate Company Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, boost its capital base, and address general corporate purposes. The company plans to issue up to 57,80,000 equity shares as a fresh issue, each with a face value of Rs10, along with an offer for sale of up to 7,20,000 equity shares, aggregating to a total issue size of up to 65,00,000 equity shares in the forthcoming IPO.

