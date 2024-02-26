Nithin Kamath Suffers Stroke, Zerodha Founder's Condition Stable

Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, took to social media, on Monday, revealed that he suffered a "mild stroke" approximately six weeks ago. While he did not explicitly confirm the cause, he suggested that a combination of factors might have contributed to it. “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," Kamath said in his X post. Kamath further mentioned that he noticed his face drooping and has since struggled with reading and writing. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed that he anticipates a full recovery within 3-6 months. He cited a range of potential factors including the recent passing of his father, disrupted sleep patterns, exhaustion, dehydration, and rigorous exercise as possible contributors to his health episode.

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he added. Kamath has been quite outspoken on social media regarding the importance of maintaining fitness. However, he admitted that experiencing a stroke made him reassess his habits and practices. Kamath further said, “ I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count."

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons.



I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024

Social media users and Kamath's followers on X wished a speedy recovery to him in the comments section. The Zerodha founder, more often than not, has spoken about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He said that the Kamaths’ foundation, Rainmatter, has been “looking to support people helping Indians make healthier choices”, while introducing Fittr, a company that leverages technology and human coaches to help millions of people with their nutrition and fitness needs. Kamath had earlier spoken about the importance of strength training. “Strength training is integral to increasing health span and we need more to focus on this,” Kamath had said, while highlighting that only about 50 lakh or 0.3 per cent of Indians engage in regular gym workout.



