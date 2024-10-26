No village in India left without access to electricity: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's significant progress in electrification, water accessibility, and economic empowerment during a fireside chat with John J Hamre, President and CEO of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in Washington, DC

Highlighting the progress made in rural electrification, Sitharaman highlighted that every village in India now has access to electricity. She noted that in 2014, many villages across India, including those near state capitals, lacked even basic infrastructure for electrification.

She said "I don't think any village in India is unelectrified today. Households have received the connections. So, if I remember the situation in 2014, there were still many villages in many parts of India, some even very close to the state capital, provincial headquarters, without even a pole to receive the electric wires. Now, all that has been overcome. Houses have got their electricity."

The Finance Minister also discussed the Jal Jeevan Mission, a program initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide tap water connections to every household.

She explained, "Earlier, one tap water connection was provided to a village, from where everyone would take water to their home. But under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' each and every house gets a tap water connection."

Sitharaman emphasized the positive impact of this initiative on health, sanitation, and convenience for millions of Indian families.

Turning to the economic empowerment of municipalities and urban centers, Sitharaman noted that these local governments are receiving increased autonomy and financial support.

She explained that municipalities receive a portion of taxes collected by the central government, along with additional funds based on the Finance Commission's recommendations.

"Over and above, today, we are enhancing their capacities to raise resources from the market. Municipalities are a very powerful instrument of economic development and they, on their own, are raising a lot of resources," she added.

Sitharaman also expressed confidence in India's economic growth and its appeal to global investors. "The policies are working, reforms are happening, and they shall continue to happen," she stated, adding that "greater liberalisation of the economy will be there and, in a way, we are accessing newer markets and speaking about the Indian economy in more avenues and platforms that will attract more investors."

With ongoing reforms and increased global engagement, Sitharaman noted, India is solidifying its position as a significant player on the world stage, expanding its economic reach and inviting foreign investment.

