Noormahal Palace Organises the renowned World of Wedding Summit and Awards in association with Hospitality Horizon

New Delhi (India), May 1: The crème de la crème of Indian luxury wedding hospitality fraternity got together at the iconic Indian palatial hotel Noormahal Palace Karnal for the renowned World of Wedding Summit Awards 2024. Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef Rakesh Sethi, Chocolatier Varun Inamdar Jimmy Mistry (Della Resorts), Chef Sohan Bhandari from Colonel Saab London shared their insights during the panel discussions for the benefit of the fraternity members present.

Hospitality brands, wedding caterers, wedding planners, event organisers and others who have created an indelible mark with their innovation and excellence came together for invigorating exchange of information, ideas, opinions and insights which throw light on the future course of the industry. Post the Summit, Awards recognising, validating and honouring those who stood out among the crowd were bestowed. The Awards included Jury Choice Awards and Editorial Board Choice Awards which selected the winners against many parameters to find the top performers.

The Summit include three extremely interesting and insightful panel discussions ‘How to reinvent the Hotel business for Wedding and Events'; What it takes to innovate in a competitive F&B environment for Wedding and event'; and ‘How to redefine business to attract new age customers.

Clearly one of the key highlights of the Summit was the discussion featuring top Chefs on ‘What it takes to innovate in a competitive F&B environment for weddings and events. The session was moderated by Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur Vicky Ratnani with a strong panel of Rakesh Sethi, Celebrity Chef & Corporate Executive Chef of Radisson Hotel Group, Chocolatier Varun Inamdar and Sohan Bhandari, Colonel Saab, London.

Details of Top Awards bestowed:

Living Legend – Chander K Baljee

Lifetime Achievement Award – Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL

Hotelier of the Year – Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO, The Leela Palace, Hotels and Resorts

Iconic Caterer – Sanjay Khullar, Vice Chairman, The Seasons Group

Iconic Event Planner – Vijay Arora

Iconic Designer and Wedding Planner – Rituraj Khanna

Pioneer in Experiential Hospitality – Jimmy Mistry

Excellence in Unique Food Concept at Weddings – Vicky Ratnani

Chef of the Year – Rakesh Sethi

Chocolatier of the Year – Varun Inamdar

Special Recognition for Contribution to Tourism Sector – Col. Manbeer Choudhary, Noormahal Palace

Noormahal Palace Karnal was awarded among the Top 5 Luxury Hotels for Destination Weddings.

Speaking at the event about the wedding hospitality industry and wedding business in India, Col. Manbeer Choudhary said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, who embody the spirit of excellence and innovation in the wedding industry. Your dedication and passion have elevated the standards of celebrations, making India a global hub for grand weddings. The recent surge in wedding business is a testament to our nation’s enduring love for celebrations. Reports indicate a substantial growth trajectory, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels. This success is not just about numbers but about the stories we create, the memories we cherish, and the economic prosperity we foster. Noormahal Palace stands proudly amidst this grandeur, recognized for its regal charm and impeccable hospitality. The rise of destination weddings in India reflects our vibrant culture and picturesque locales.”

“From the majestic palaces of Rajasthan to the serene beaches of Goa, every setting tells a unique story, adding a touch of magic to every celebration. Beyond the glitz and glamour, these weddings are catalysts for economic growth. They create opportunities, support local businesses, and contribute significantly to our nation’s GDP. Each event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of a multitude of professionals, from planners to vendors, who work tirelessly to bring dreams to life. Thank you to Hospitality Horizon and its esteemed CEO Shri Shafquat Ali ji for their invaluable partnership in making tonight’s event a grand success. Here’s to love, celebrations, and the grandeur of weddings on Indian soil!”, he further added.

On being awarded the Hotelier of the Year, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO, The Leela Palace, Hotels and Resorts said, “This is such an interesting accolade and acknowledgement of the business that really matters to all of us something that is close to our hearts and which has been a big segment for most of us. I have been bestowed this honour of Hotelier of the Year by the Jury. It is a great honour and a privilege. I am humbled to receive this honour on behalf of the Leela Group. I am extremely grateful and thankful that true Indian luxury in form of Leela has been recognised.

Roop Partap Choudhry, Managing Director Noormahal Palace & Founder Colonel Saab on this occasion said, “Our diverse traditions, vibrant landscapes, and warm hospitality make India an ideal choice for celebrations that go beyond the ordinary. At Noormahal Palace, we take great pride in being a beacon of luxury and grandeur. Under the visionary guidance of our founder, Col. Manbeer Choudhary, and with a commitment to excellence, we have crafted a haven where every detail speaks of opulence. The palatial architecture, adorned with intricate details, sets the stage for a wedding experience that is truly extraordinary. It is an honour and a privilege to be in such accomplished company today and have the opportunity to interact with the front runners of our industry”.

About Noormahal Palace, India:

In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noormahal, the “Incredible Indian Palace Hotel” has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India’s rich heritage and captures royalty experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE and Weddings.

