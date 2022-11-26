Northeast Frontier Railway & Innovations India launch the First Ever Northeast Half Marathon in Guwahati to empower Sports

The First Ever series of Half Marathons called the Northeast Half Marathon would be jointly organised by Northeast Frontier Railway & Innovations India in various picturesque locations of North East India.

A Curtain Raiser Press Conference to officially announce the NE Half Marathons was held at the NFRSA stadium, Maligaon on 25th Nov 2022. The series would kick start from Guwahati with the first race to be held on 5th February 2023.

The first-of-its-kind NE Half Marathon curated by Captain Rahul Bali is a joint initiative of NFR and Innovations India towards the empowerment of sportspersons and development of North East India in line with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Developing Northeast & Nation Building.

Anshul Gupta, GM NFR along with the Curator of NE Marathon Captain Rahul Bali & President NFR Sports Association Sh. Rajeev Mahajan gave an insight about the Event. The Press Conference also saw the presence of eminent sports personalities of India like Veteran Cricketer Rajesh Borah, Current National Cycling Champion Ronaldo Singh, internationally acclaimed Boxer Kalpana Choudhury, Dronacharya Award Winner Boxer Sagar Mal Dhayal & International Marathon Runner Abdul Barek among others.

The Northeast Half Marathon will be a series of Marathons that would be conducted across North East India with the aim of empowering the sportspersons and development of Northeast India with the first Marathon of to be held at Maligaon, Guwahati on Sunday 5th February 2023 where approximately 3000 runners from all across India as well as abroad are expected to participate. Prizes worth Rs. 11 lacs would be given away to the winners in addition to the Trophies, Medals & Merit Certificates and the aspiring participants would be able to register both online as well as offline for the Marathon.

Anshul Gupta General Manager NFR said that Indian Railways is steadfast in its endeavour of Empowering the sportspersons and development of Northeast India and NE Half Marathon is one such step in that direction. The special thing about NE Half Marathon is that it's the first of its kind Half Marathon that would highlight all states of Northeast India as one entity and would surely catapult the complete Northeast Region of India into limelight at both National & International Platforms.

Curator of the Event Captain Rahul Bali said, "Northeast Half Marathon is aimed to empower the sportspersons of Northeast India & create a lot of synergies for their overall growth. It is indeed a brilliant initiative by NFR and I feel absolutely honoured to be the Curator of this prestigious event and contribute towards Nation Building."

