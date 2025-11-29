‘Not just slogan, but resolve to make India economic power’: Haryana CM on Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Chandigarh, Nov 29 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat “is not just a slogan, but a resolve to make India a leading economic power in the 21st century.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Conference in Panchkula. He said the results received from this conference will give new momentum to the goal of “Viksit Bharat -- Viksit Haryana” (Developed India --Developed Haryana).

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of making India a developed nation by 2047 and a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

“The essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat lies in self-reliance in industry, agriculture, education, skills, technology and trade.”

He said that the five pillars defined by the Prime Minister -- Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand -- today form the strong foundation of nation building.

“Haryana is playing a key role in strengthening all these pillars. The Prime Minister himself has called Haryana the ‘Growth Engine of India’.”

Speaking on the agriculture sector, he said Haryana has played a leading role in making the country self-reliant in food grain production, and the state is now promoting diversification and the production of pulses and oilseeds.

In the industrial sector, the “Haryana Aatmanirbhar Portal” is providing direct benefits of government schemes to entrepreneurs.

More than 12 lakh MSMEs have employed over 65 lakh people, and around Rs 400 crore assistance has been provided under “Ease-of-Doing Business” reforms.

He said through the “Padma Programme”, industrial infrastructure is being developed at the cluster level in every block.

More than 1,100 unnecessary regulations have been eliminated across 48 departments to create an industry-friendly environment.

In the past 11 years, 7.66 lakh MSMEs have been established, generating more than 39 lakh employment opportunities.

Describing demography as an important pillar, the Chief Minister said Haryana’s objective is to prepare youth who become job-providers, not job-seekers.

After the implementation of the Haryana Startup Policy 2022, more than 9,500 startups have been established in the state. Recently, 22 startups were assisted with Rs 1.14 crore.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor