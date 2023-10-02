Nothing Phone (2) at an unbelievable price of Rs 32,999/- at Flipkart’s BBD sale

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 2: London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing’s recently launched Phone(2), originally priced at Rs 44,999/- is available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999/-at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting on 8th October. Plus members have one day early access to the special price on Nothing.

~ Phone (2) which is tapriced at 44,999/- is now available for a limited time at Rs 32,999/- including 3000/- Off on select Bank Cards and 4000/- bonus exchange offer.

~ Nothing is launching the Phone (2) 8GB/128GB in a white colour to be available exclusively on Flipkart.

~ Powered by Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Phone (2) boasts a powerful 50MP dual rear camera and a stunning 120 Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.

~ With a 4.4 rating on Flipkart, Nothing Phone (2) is one of the best-rated smartphones in this price range and has the best rated after sales service for Android smartphones

~ Nothing OS 2.0 designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience embodying Nothing's unique aesthetics.

Here are the top reasons one should buy Nothing Phone(2) during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale:

Premium Performance: Packed with the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 4700 mAh battery, Phone (2) delivers a fast performance and lasting battery. Users can charge fast and wirelessly, reaching 50% power in less than 20 minutes. Phone (2) offers an edge-to-edge 120 Hz 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate from 120hz to 1z to ensure optimal power consumption and peak performance, without compromising on battery life.

Powerful Camera: Phone (2) offers Nothing’s most premium smartphone camera featuring a 32 MP front camera, and a dual rear camera system that has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the Sony IMX890 as its main sensor. Equipped with an advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), Phone (2) has the ability to process camera data up to 4,000 times.

Iconic Design: Phone (2) showcases enhanced aesthetics, achieved through a harmonized and symmetrical design approach that carefully considers the shapes, colours, positioning, and texture of each component.

New Glyph Interface: The Glyph Interface provides essential information without the need to look at the screen. Users can also assign personalized light and sound sequences to contacts and apps, allowing them to stay one step ahead of incoming notifications. There are also in - app integrations with delivery and ride share apps like Uber and Zomato, where users can track vehicle arrival and delivery status, through the glyph interface, without needing to look at the screen.

Nothing OS 2.0 Nothing OS 2.0 empowers users to customize grid design, widget size, and colour themes while introducing new folder layouts and illustrated covers.

Customer experience and ratings: In the recently conducted Great Indian Smartphone Survey, Nothing has been voted as one of the best performing Android phones, excelling in Camera and Software. Acknowledged for providing the best after-sales experience amongst Android phones, and achieving customer excellence in less than 3 years, Nothing has expanded its coverage of service centres from 230 to over 300, serving 19000 pin codes across the country.

BBD exclusives:

Nothing is launching Phone (2) White 8GB/128GB exclusively on Flipkart at the special BBD price of Rs 32,999/-. This is already available in the grey colour.

Other than this, Phone (2) is available in 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999) and 12GB/512GB (Rs 42,999) in both colors.

These prices includes limited period offers for buyers of an instant discount of Rs 3000/- on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and Rs 4000/- exchange bonus offer on the exchange of eligible smartphone devices.

Offers on accessories include: Power (45W) Adaptor at Rs 1,999, Ear (stick) at Rs 4,999 and Ear (2) at Rs 6,999. Conditions apply. Offers are valid until stocks last.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest deals and offers visit

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor