NPST Delivers Stellar Performance in FY 2024, Posts 216% Growth in YoY Revenue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), a fintech company bridging the banking and fintech worlds with their product suite of Technology and payments,announced strong Audited Q4 FY24 and FY 2024. Buoyed by a winning combination of favourable growth in digital payments, as well as its innovative technology solutions and expanding customer base, NPST reported significant increases in both revenue and net profit.

Standalone Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY24:

- Total Income of Rs 44.71 Cr, YoY growth of 108.83 %

- EBITDA of Rs 15.31 Cr, YoY growth of 130.92 %

- EBITDA Margin of 34.24 %, YoY growth of 328 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 10.02 Cr, YoY growth of 160.90 %

- Net Profit Margin of 22.41 %, YoY growth of 448 Bps

- EPS of Rs 5.17, YoY growth of 161.11 %

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H2 FY24:

- Total Income of Rs 76.78 Cr, YoY growth of 142.06 %

- EBITDA of Rs 26.29 Cr, YoY growth of 161.33 %

- EBITDA Margin of 34.24 %, YoY growth of 252 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 16.55 Cr, YoY growth of 192.90 %

- Net Profit Margin of 21.56 %, YoY growth of 374 Bps

- EPS of Rs 8.54, YoY growth of 193.50 %

Standalone Key Financial Highlights FY24:

- Total Income of Rs 130.08 Cr, YoY growth of 216.27 %

- EBITDA of Rs 43.70 Cr, YoY growth of 252.99 %

- EBITDA Margin of 33.59 %, YoY growth of 350 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 26.71 Cr, YoY growth of 309.66 %

- Net Profit Margin of 20.53 %, YoY growth of 468 Bps

- EPS of Rs 13.72, YoY growth of 310.12 %

Commenting on the occasion, by Ashish Aggarwal - Joint Managing Director of NPST Limited said " We are proud to have delivered on our commitments, with a record-breaking performance across all metrics - organic revenue growth, PAT and earnings per share. These results reflect the strong fundamentals of our business. We anticipate continued positive momentum and are dedicated to maintaining our upward trajectory."

Commenting on the occasion, by Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO of NPST Limited said " NPST closed out 2024 with accelerated organic revenue growth of 216%, demonstrating a strong focus to delivering on our financial commitment. The results highlight our strong standing as a trusted technology partner to banks and Fintechs in the payments ecosystem. Our consistent performance is enabled by a combination of NPST's unique business model, investments in technology, growing customer base and talented team. We are optimistic about our future and our ability to drive further innovation and value in the digital payments space."

