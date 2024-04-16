NSE IPO awaits SEBI’s green signal, says CEO

New Delhi, April 16 Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday said the exchange’s much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is waiting for the green signal from the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

After a successful public listing of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under his tenure as CEO in 2016, this will be another feat for Chauhan who was appointed as MD and CEO of NSE in July 2022.

The BSE floated its IPO in September 2016 and is now listed on both exchanges.

“As far as NSE's IPO is concerned, once it gets a green signal from the regulator SEBI, we will get our draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) done and submit it to them,” Chauhan told IANS.

Investors received attractive returns from 13 stocks out of 78 IPOs listed in fiscal year 2023-24. The S&P BSE IPO index surged 69 per cent in FY24.

Chauhan said that there will be more IPOs in 2024-25 if the market remains bullish.

“We will carry on with our regular, day-to-day functions. Running NSE, which is India's largest stock exchange, seamlessly is an important task for us,” he mentioned.

As of December 31, 2023, about 55.51 per cent of NSE’s shareholding was with the public, while the rest is owned by non-public.

