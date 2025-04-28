Number of Aadhaar authentication transactions surges past 2,707 crore in 2024-25

New Delhi, April 28 Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25, including 247 crore such transactions in March alone, in a clear sign of its growing adoption and utility, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday.

Aadhaar has been an enabler of the digital economy and the increasing adoption shows its growing role across sectors including banking, finance, telecom, and for the smooth delivery of benefits under various government schemes and services.

The total number of authentication transactions in March 2025 (246.75 crore) is higher than the transactions clocked during the same period last year as well as in February 2025. Since inception, the cumulative number of authentication transactions has crossed over 14,800 crore, the statement said.

The AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI has been witnessing significant growth.

In March, more than 15 crore such transactions took place, indicative of the growing usage, adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders seamlessly. More than 100 entities in both government and the private sector are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services, according to the statement.

On 21 April, UIDAI received the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This was presented under the Innovation category for UIDAI's Face Authentication modality.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a crucial role in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services.

The total number of eKYC transactions (44.63 crore) carried out during March 2025 is over 6 per cent more than the number during the same month last year. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has touched 2356 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Similarly, 20 lakh new Aadhaar numbers were generated in March 2025 and over 1.91 crore Aadhaars were updated successfully following submissions from Aadhaar number holders, the statement added.

