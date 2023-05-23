Number of passengers carried by domestic airlines goes up 43 pc during Jan-Apr

New Delhi [India], May 23 : There is a remarkable growth in the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to April 2023.

According to the traffic data submitted by various domestic airlines, the number of passengers reached a record-breaking 503.92 lakh, marking a substantial annual growth of 42.85 per cent during January and April 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year which was 352.75 lakh passengers.

This remarkable surge in passenger numbers reflects the robustness and resilience of India's aviation industry, showcasing the ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and provide convenient travel options to the citizens of our nation, according to a statement from the ministry of civil aviation on Tuesday.

The increased passenger figures indicated a growing demand for air travel and highlight the positive trajectory of the aviation sector.

Furthermore, the month-over-month (MoM) growth rate between April 2022 and April 2023 has increased by 22.18 per cent, underscoring the sustained momentum of the domestic airline industry, according to the ministry statement.

This consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the ministry of civil aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem.

In addition to the commendable growth in passenger numbers, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic flights for April 2023 remained at an impressively low rate of 0.47 per cent.

Also, the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for April 2023 has been at a low of around 0.28, the ministry said.

This achievement is a result of the meticulous planning, operational efficiency, and proactive measures taken by the ministry of civil aviation and airlines also which have ramped up their operations despite the two-year Covid-19 slowdown to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers, the ministry said.

According to Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, "The efforts of all involved have been instrumental in driving the growth of the aviation sector and positioning India as a global aviation hub. We are delighted to witness the steady expansion of the domestic airline industry, which not only strengthens our economy but also connects people across the country."

Scindia said the ministry remains dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for the aviation industry to thrive and would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate sustainable growth and ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

