NVT Quality Lifestyle announces plans to expand in the premium and luxury housing segment with large-scale projects in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: NVT Quality Lifestyle, a niche luxury real estate developer, today announced plans to triple growth and establish its stronghold in the premium and luxury housing segment, with a series of new, large-scale projects in Bengaluru, over the next 3 years. NVT Quality Lifestyle will develop a total of 3 million sq. ft. of new luxury residential space by 2028. The company expects to achieve annual sales worth ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore, during the same period.

With the luxury housing segment continuing to show significant growth all through this year and Bengaluru slated to be the second fastest growing market in the segment, NVT Quality Lifestyle is uniquely positioned to cater to the growing market, with its unique combination of rich expertise and understanding of consumer preferences in the luxury living segment and the huge advantage of land banks in two of Bengaluru's fastest growth locations for luxury housing- Whitefield and Sarjapur.

Elaborating on the expansion, Dr Vivek Garg, Founding Director, NVT Quality Lifestyle, said , "Our growth plans address the consistent increase in demand and the evolving luxury preferences and tastes we have witnessed, among the city's buyers in this segment, for over a decade now. Much before it was even heard of, we have led the way in thoughtfully designing our villa communities and homes to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor spaces or meet the work-life integration demands for busy professionals today or become serene, peace havens even amidst congested city traffic and noise, to cite a few examples of how we have in this process gradually redefined the concept of luxury living."

He further explained, "As part of our expansion, we will launch two major projects within the next six months, reinforcing our growth trajectory, while prioritizing quality and customer experience. Looking forward, the company is actively evaluating opportunities for horizontal expansion in North Bengaluru and intends to acquire a significant land bank to support its long-term development goals in the city's luxury housing corridor."

About NVT Quality Lifestyle

Since 2010, NVT Quality Lifestyle, part of the NVT Group, a diversified organisation with interests in aerospace quality certification, education and real estate, has been redefining Bengaluru's premium housing landscape by blending luxury, nature and lifestyle innovation. Having developed over 3 million square feet and delivered more than 1,000 villa homes, NVT stands among the city's most trusted residential developers, known for its uncompromising quality, transparency, and professional ethos. Founded and led by globally accomplished professionalsalumni of IIT, IIM, ISB, Carnegie Mellon, Purdue, and Wharton, NVT anchors its philosophy in 'For Professionals, By Professionals.' The company's focused approach to premium residential communities integrates architecture, engineering excellence and sustainable design to create homes that anticipate the future of living.

