Ocean7 Entertainment: Redefining Luxury Gaming and Entertainment in Goa

BusinessWire India

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 2: Indulge in the ultimate luxury experience at Ocean7 Entertainment, located at a 5 star property in Candolim, Goa. This opulent gaming and entertainment destination brings unparalleled luxury and thrills to India's most sought-after holiday location. Ocean7 boasts an extensive gaming area with 24X7 tables, featuring iconic games like Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and a vast array of Slot machines, ensuring endless excitement for gaming enthusiasts.

With a capacity to comfortably accommodate 400 guests, Ocean7 ensures a spacious and comfortable environment, perfect for socializing, relaxation, and entertainment. What sets Ocean7 apart is its unique location from north goa to central goa, equidistant from both airports in Goa, a five star property association to enhance the stay experience.

Located in Goa's heart, Ocean7's dedication to exceptional service is unmatched, creating a VIP atmosphere that makes every visit truly unforgettable. The highly skilled staff provide personalized attention to customers. This complemented by exclusive promotions and the Ocean7 Rewards Club are designed to enhance the overall gaming experience and reward loyal patrons.

Beyond gaming, Ocean7 transforms into a vibrant entertainment hub, offering an array of activities to suit every taste. Enjoy daily live bands, captivating Bollywood performances, presence of celebrities like Esha Gupta, Golden Boys, Ameesha Patel, Ali Mirza, Archana Gautam, Harsh Beniwal, Purav Jha, Warina Hussain & many others and international dance acts, ensuring a dynamic and energetic atmosphere. Savour a diverse multi-cuisine buffet at the exquisite restaurant and bar, offering a wide range of drinks and culinary delights, carefully crafted to satisfy every craving.

The ambiance of the restaurant and bar is designed to provide a luxurious dining experience, amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of Goa. With its state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional service, and vibrant entertainment options, Ocean7 redefines luxury gaming and entertainment in Goa, promising an unforgettable experience. Join the excitement and create lasting memories at this premier destination.

Address: Novotel Goa Candolim Anna Waddo, Main, Candolim Rd, Candolim, Goa 403515

Instagram | Website | Facebook | YouTube

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor