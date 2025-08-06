Odisha CM Honours Jindal Sports Hostel Athlete Sweta Rani for Bronze at Asian Wushu Championship

Jindal Foundation

Bhubaneswar / Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], August 6: Sweta Rani Mahanta of Jindal Sports Hostel was felicitated by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi for winning Bronze Medal in the 48 kg category at the 12th Asian Junior Wushu Championship held in China. The Chief Minister felicitated her during the closing ceremony of the 64th Senior Men's Inter-District Football Championship Final for the Sahani Cup, held at Keonjhar Stadium.

The Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his happiness on the occasion over the achievement of a girl from this tribal-dominated region, as a matter of pride for all the people of Keonjhar district.

After receiving the honour, a visibly elated Sweta expressed her gratitude to the Jindal Foundation and its chairperson, Smt. Shallu Jindal, for their continued support. She thanked Jindal Sports Hostel for nurturing her talent and providing the training and facilities that contributed to this success.

Expressing her happiness on this achievement, Smt. Shallu Jindal said, "We are immensely proud of Sweta's bronze medal win at the Asian Junior Wushu Championship. Her success reflects not only her dedication but also the impact of structured support for tribal and rural talent. At Jindal Foundation, we remain committed to nurturing young athletes through holistic support in training, education, and exposure."

Under the leadership of Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, the Foundation is actively working towards the development of agriculture, health, sports, and culture in the region. The sports hostel was established to nurture local sports talent and provide them with proper support and facilities.

Athletes from Jindal Sports Hostel, including Sweta Rani, Prem, Rajkumar, Bablu, and Manju Munda, have won a total of ten medals at different international events in Moscow, Brunei, and Brazil. For Sweta Rani, this is the fourth international medal.

Shri Prashant Hota, President and Group Head (CSR), Jindal Steel, said, "In line with the vision of our Chairman, Shri Naveen Jindal, who is himself a passionate sports enthusiast and under the leadership of Smt. Shallu Jindal, the Jindal Foundation is diligently engaging with grassroots sports talents to make India future ready for success in international tournaments and the Olympics. We're also thankful to the Wushu Association of Odisha and Keonjhar District Wushu Association for all their support and cooperation. We feel very happy that with the help of Jindal Foundation tribal youngsters from Keonjhar are making India proud."

With over 40,000 rural and tribal youth engaged across India in various sports, including martial arts, football, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, archery, and cricket, the Foundation continues to be a catalyst in transforming potential into performance.

