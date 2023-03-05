Odisha CM inaugurates flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda airstrip

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday flagged off the first non-scheduled flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda in Ganjam district.

"In order to increase air connectivity from the state capital to other cities and large areas, the Government of Odisha has started the fully State sponsored flight operation in Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route," the CMO said in a release.

The Silk City Berhampur in Ganjam will be connected with Temple City Bhubaneswar by air, reducing the travel time to just one hour. Berhampur is considered as a commercial hub of Southern Odisha which has seen rapid growth in its population and industry.

"The long-standing demand for flight operation to Rangeilunda has been fulfilled," the release said.

"The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya River, Tara Tarini Temple, etc. will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda. Senior Doctors, Professors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur University, IREL, IISER and businessmen from the city will fly out and in frequently," it added.

Earlier, the Rangeilunda airstrip was used only on handful of occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. M/s India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9-seater small aircraft.

"Chief Minister has always stressed on transforming and developing each corner of Odisha. An airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor