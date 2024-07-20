Ohmium's Rs 2,000 cr green hydrogen electrolyzer gigafactory inaugurated in Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 : In a step towards sustainable development, Ohmium, an American-based company, has launched a state-of-the-art green hydrogen electrolyzer gigafactory near Doddaballapura, Bangalore.

According to a press release, the inauguration ceremony, held on Friday, was marked by the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Renewable Energy, who officially flagged off the unit.

MB Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, also attended and emphasized the government's commitment to clean energy production.

Speaking at the event, Patil highlighted the state government's prioritization of clean energy as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development.

Praising the company for their Rs 2,000 crore investment in establishing the unit, Patil noted that the current capacity of 500 megawatts (0.5 gigawatts) will be incrementally expanded to 2,000 megawatts (2 gigawatts), generating new employment opportunities.

The facility uses renewable energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, producing green hydrogen. As a zero-emission fuel, green hydrogen is versatile across industries and will support India's shift to clean energy.

"With zero carbon footprint, green hydrogen can be utilised for fertiliser production, refinery processing, steel production, conventional vehicle transportation with methanol blending, and direct hydrogen transportation in fuel-cell-based vehicles. Green hydrogen can also be stored and transported," he elaborated.

Minister Patil emphasized Karnataka's status as a prime location for industries, supported by industry-friendly policies and advanced research centres.

The state has significantly contributed to India's goal of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

He also highlighted that the government has prioritized electric vehicles, renewable energy, and clean energy, which has driven growth in these sectors.

Karnataka has been the leading state in attracting investments since 2016, thanks to its innovative initiatives, he observed.

Earlier, Pralhad Joshi stated that India has become a leader in green hydrogen production, with major companies like Tata Group and NTPC recognizing its importance.

The event was attended by Dheeraj Muniraju, MLA of Doddaballapura, Raje Gowda, MLA and Chairman of KREDL, Arny Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium, Ashwin Varma, COO of Ohmium, and other top officials of the company.

