Okayti launches Tea Tour, plans to boost tourism in North Bengal

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 5: Okayti, a renowned name in the world of premium teas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated tea tour. Tea enthusiasts and nature lovers can now embark on an extraordinary journey into the captivating realm of tea with Okayti Tea Tour.

The Okayti Tea Tour is an extraordinary and captivating experience meticulously crafted to offer visitors an intimate and enchanting view into the exquisite artistry and skill involved in producing exceptional teas. This thoughtfully curated tour presents a delightful array of activities and attractions, that showcase the journey of tea from leaf to cup.

The main highlights of the Okayti Tea Tour include:

1. Tea Plucking: Participants will engage in ancient tea plucking, learning the art of selecting the finest leaves with precision and care, guided by experienced tea pluckers.

2. Tea Manufacturing & Processing: Guided through Okayti's advanced facilities, guests will witness each step of the tea production process. From withering and rolling to fermentation and drying, gain a deep understanding of the meticulous techniques behind crafting exceptional teas.

3. Tea Tasting: Delve into the captivating world of tea flavors and aromas. Enjoy a guided tasting session of Okayti's premium teas, where expert connoisseurs will reveal the nuances of each tea, offering a unique sensory journey.

4. Nature Walk: Amidst Okayti's lush tea gardens, embark on a serene nature walk, surrounded by breathtaking beauty. Discover tranquility and charm, breathe in fresh mountain air, and reconnect with nature to revitalize the soul.

As a special treat, Okayti invites visitors to witness and participate in the Moonlight Plucking event, scheduled for October. This extraordinary experience allows guests to pluck tea leaves under the enchanting moonlit sky. Pre-booking is required for this exclusive event, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Okayti Tea Tour provides an ideal platform for tea aficionados, nature enthusiasts, and those seeking a unique cultural experience to indulge in the world of tea. With its rich heritage, impeccable quality, and commitment to sustainability, Okayti promises an unforgettable journey that showcases the essence of tea.

To book your Okayti Tea Tour experience and for more information, please visit https://okaytiteatour.com

Okayti is a renowned name in the world of premium teas, known for its exceptional quality and rich heritage. With a legacy spanning several decades, Okayti is committed to producing teas of unparalleled excellence. Through sustainable practices and a deep appreciation for nature, Okayti ensures the preservation of the pristine environment where its teas are grown. Now, with the launch of Okayti Tea Tour, the brand invites tea enthusiasts to embark on a captivating journey that explores the art and beauty of tea.

