OLX Autos and Rohit Shetty team up to launch the 'Shetty Ke Car-Naame' campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas

OLX Autos, India's leading player in the pre-owned automobile segment, has partnered with Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Actor Sharman Joshi for their latest campaign titled, "Shetty Ke Car-Naame".

The campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Delhi seeks to drive awareness about OLX Autos' "Best Price" proposition for consumers keen to sell their pre-owned cars and consider OLX Autos as the leading destination for the same.

The digital-first multi-film campaign showcases Rohit Shetty as a consumer keen to sell the cars from his movies to Sharman Joshi, who poses as an OLX Autos employee evaluating the cars for sale. "Car-Naame" is a wordplay on the word "Kaarnama" (Hindi word for acts or antics). The campaign films are a humorous take on the common tropes found across Rohit Shetty's movies, where cars are often shown in a glamorized fashion performing gravity-defying stunts and often forming the centerpiece of the movies. To leverage this campaign further, OLX Autos will also undertake a digital campaign across various social media platforms to reach more consumers.

The year-long campaign will see the 4 digital films being released around marquee topical days to capitalize on the key months when consumers are actively looking to sell their cars. The films combine humor and Bollywood tropes to showcase much to the delight of Rohit Shetty, the car seller, to convey the delightful experience consumers can expect when selling their cars to OLX Autos staff portrayed here by Sharman Joshi.

Talking about the association, Rohit Shetty, said, "I am delighted to collaborate with Sharman Joshi to partner with OLX Autos for this campaign which brings together my passion for movies and cars. As a director, a mainstay of my movies have been car stunts which audiences love and admire. As an automobile enthusiast, I have always had a passion for automobiles, but often found it challenging when it came to selling off my cars while upgrading to a newer car. I hope audiences will enjoy this collaboration and resonate with the values of a fellow car enthusiast."

Talking about the collaboration, Sharman Joshi, commented, "It's good to be back collaborating again with Rohit on this campaign for OLX Autos. We share a common passion for automobiles and with OLX Autos it was a breeze translating the same onscreen for the short films."

With a low per capita car ownership rate in India, pre-owned cars outnumber new cars in terms of cars sold and are often the first set of wheels for many consumers. The supply for pre-owned cars stems from existing car owners. However, given the largely fragmented nature of the pre-owned car market consumers often face difficulties in realizing the right price while selling their cars. The campaign seeks to highlight key offerings by OLX Autos, which aim at removing this information and access asymmetry with transparent evaluation process with no hidden charges, free inspection, seamless RC transfer and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Agrawal, Country Head of Marketing, OLX Autos, said, "Rohit Shetty and cars are synonymous in the Indian pop culture and there is no one better than him to bring this campaign to life. Sharman Joshi's everyman portrayal across his movies fit the mold of what we were looking for in highlighting a pertinent consumer challenge when it comes to selling pre-owned cars. We are excited to bring to life our campaign with these industry stalwarts as we aim to position ourselves as the preferred brand for consumers looking to sell their cars in their car ownership journey throughout their various life stages."

Speaking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "It was an exciting campaign to work on from the start. When the team first pitched the idea to me - To bring Rohit Shetty, someone known for his action stunts with cars to promote OLX Autos - I was immediately sold. And like OLX Autos' great price this has also turned out to be a great surprise."

The campaign is now live across social media and other digital platforms.

Links to the films

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency: Lowe Lintas

Talent agency: Wavemaker

Creative: Vasudha Misra, Sidhant Mago, Suhrid Sethumadhavan, Kuhu Nagpal, Chakori Prasad

Account Management: Tanul Bhartiya, Pratik Adhikari, Prasoon Saxena

Planning: Anurag Prasad, Punit Singh

Production House: HMF (Happy Making Films)

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Associate Director: Anirudh Thorat

Producer: Ashish Bhatia

It is a global car marketplace that's transforming the auto industry. A one-stop solution to buying or selling a car, it's safe, convenient, and offers guaranteed peace of mind for both buyer and seller.

OLX Autos operates more than 450 inspection centers across Asia and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. To date, OLX Autos has bought, sold, and inspected more than 400,000 cars.

OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. It operates under the well-known brand in the US, and CarFirst in Pakistan.

OLX Autos is part of the OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30+ countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. For more information, visit .

Note: The safety of our users is the utmost priority at OLX. We would advise our users to follow the safety guidelines at help@olx.in. In case of any issues, our users can reach out to us on our helpline 1860-258-3333 or write at support@olx.in. To report any fraud, users can call the Trust & Safety helpline +91 9999140999. OLX works closely with law enforcement authorities to create awareness and ensure adherence to the law.

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, equipped to deliver hyper-bundled marketing solutions across Brand Consulting, Design, Digital Marketing, Experiential Marketing, Media Planning & Buying, PR, Video Content and Voice Solutions. It has created tremendous success for some of India's leading brands over the past seven decades. One of the largest agencies in the country, Lowe Lintas manages some of the most trusted brands in India, many of whom have grown to become category leaders. It is one of the Top 10 Creative Agencies as per .

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a strong presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

MullenLowe Lintas Group (India) is amongst the largest country operations of the global MullenLowe Group (IPG). MullenLowe Lintas Group has two creative agencies - Lowe Lintas and Mullen Lintas. The group manages ~300 brands across multiples categories with a talent pool of 600+ people and 13 offices across 6 cities. Ranked #1 in India | #1 in APAC | #3 in the World as per the Global Effie Effectiveness Index 2018 and No. 1 creative agency in the world in effectiveness by WARC 100 for two years in a row, the group produces ~1,000 campaigns annually. It includes some of the most effective work from India and is consistently recognized at the highest level globally.

To know more about MullenLowe Lintas Group, please visit us at or follow us on , , , or.

