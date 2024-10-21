Omind Unveils Arya – The Future of Customer Experience Management and Business Optimization

Dubai [UAE] October 21: Omind, a pioneer in unified customer experience solutions, is excited to introduce its latest innovation, Arya, an advanced AI engine inspired by Aryabhata, the renowned Indian mathematician who introduced the concept of zero. Just as zero revolutionized mathematics, Arya is set to redefine how businesses manage customer experience, enhance productivity, and optimize their operations in today’s digital landscape.

Endless Possibilities with Arya

Arya isn't just another AI engine; it's a breakthrough in the way companies can engage with their customers and streamline their internal processes. Designed as an interactive, adaptive, and highly intelligent system, Arya embodies the spirit of limitless potential—mirroring the innovative essence of Aryabhata himself. As you imagine Arya, picture a lively, intuitive character flying in with a zest for transformation, ready to introduce a new world of possibilities for your business.

Addressing the Challenges of Modern Customer Experience Management

In today's competitive business environment, companies handle millions of interactions across multiple channels—emails, chats, social media, and phone calls. These conversations are the lifeblood of any business, managed by contact center teams either in-house or outsourced. Yet, with the sheer volume of interactions, relying solely on human effort to monitor and understand each exchange is virtually impossible. This challenge often leads to missed insights, underutilized customer feedback, and untapped opportunities to refine products and services.

Arya sits atop these interactions, seamlessly integrating with telephony systems, Email Utilities such as Zendesk etc, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, core business systems, knowledge bases, and other contact center applications. Whether through voice, chat, or email, Arya monitors, audits, and evaluates every interaction, providing real-time guidance and support to agents. Imagine Arya as the ever-vigilant assistant who never misses a beat—ensuring every customer feels heard and every interaction is optimized.

Arya's Personas: Transforming Business Interactions in Real-Time

Arya brings to life four powerful personas, each designed to tackle specific operational challenges:

Quality Auditor

Arya's Quality Auditor persona meticulously evaluates customer interactions across all communication channels. By analyzing conversations based on business rules, compliance frameworks, and soft skills, Arya identifies areas of improvement and recommends targeted training to enhance agent performance. This persona doesn't just score interactions; it helps businesses make sense of the data, ensuring every customer exchange meets high standards and contributes to a consistent, quality-driven experience.

Co-Pilot

In its Co-Pilot role, Arya is the indispensable assistant, guiding agents through each customer interaction with precision and insight. Arya's Co-Pilot listens in real time, reminds agents of key operating procedures, and suggests the next best actions during customer calls. By seamlessly integrating with telephony systems like Twilio, Arya can even summarize calls and document key points, allowing agents to focus more on the customer and less on administrative tasks. The result is a smoother, more efficient process that boosts agent productivity and customer satisfaction alike.

Coach

Arya's Coach persona serves as a personalized mentor, focusing on developing the soft skills and process knowledge of each agent. It provides real-time feedback, helping agents improve their communication, tone, and response times. By constantly analyzing performance metrics like CSAT (Customer Satisfaction), NPS (Net Promoter Score), and AHT (Average Handling Time), Arya crafts personalized improvement plans. This persona is all about empowerment—making sure agents are not just meeting expectations but are continuously growing and excelling in their roles.

Digital Cockpit

The Digital Cockpit is Arya's command center, offering a rich dashboard of insights that cater to both agents and management teams. It tracks Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), provides agents with leaderboard and scorecard views, and highlights areas for improvement. Managers can dive into a wealth of data, including agent performance, call resolution times, and overall customer satisfaction metrics. Arya's Digital Cockpit also includes advanced analytics and predictive models, offering forecasts on churn, customer volumes, and productivity trends. By leveraging these insights, management can make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiency and strategic planning.

Arya's Advanced Analytical and Predictive Capabilities

Arya doesn't just stop at interaction monitoring; it's packed with analytical tools that offer deep dives into customer behavior, performance correlations, and trend analyses. Using statistical reports like Pareto and behavior analysis, Arya equips the management team with the insights needed to make informed decisions and implement corrective actions swiftly. It's not just about identifying problems but also about providing actionable solutions that drive tangible business improvements.

Furthermore, Arya's predictive models offer foresight into critical business areas. From forecasting customer churn and interaction volumes to predicting agent performance and productivity, Arya helps businesses anticipate challenges and allocate resources more effectively. Imagine knowing not just where your business stands today but where it's heading tomorrow—Arya turns that vision into reality.

Email Bot and Smart Categorization

Arya's versatility extends to email management with its smart Email Bot persona. This feature categorizes incoming emails based on predefined business rules and priorities, severities and automatically responding to routine queries to alleviate the workload on human agents. Arya's Email Bot isn't just reactive; it's proactive, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered and that responses are always timely and relevant.

The Arya Advantage: A New Era in Business Optimization

Arya represents a significant leap forward for companies aiming to optimize their operations and enhance customer experience. Whether it's through real-time coaching, performance auditing, predictive analytics, or seamless interaction management, Arya is the catalyst that transforms ordinary business processes into extraordinary outcomes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Arya,” said Jyotendra Thokchom, CEO of Omind. “Arya embodies the essence of what we strive for at Omind—using advanced technology to address real-world business challenges. Arya's personas work together to offer a holistic solution that not only improves productivity but also elevates the entire customer experience. Arya is more than a product; it's a partner in our clients' success.”

Endless Possibilities Await

Arya is more than just an AI engine—it's a glimpse into the future of business operations. As Arya continues to evolve, so will the companies that embrace its endless possibilities. Omind invites businesses across industries to explore how Arya can drive success, transform customer interactions, and shape the future of their operations.

About Omind

Omind is a global leader in unified customer experience solutions, leveraging AI and advanced technologies to empower businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, Omind delivers products that redefine how companies engage with their customers and optimize their operations.

For more information on Arya, please visit – https://www.omind.ai/schedule-a-demo.

