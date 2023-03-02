On World Wildlife Day, RoundGlass Sustain releases 50 Deep Dives on Species Found in India; Media-Rich Information which is free for all

On World Wildlife Day, RoundGlass Sustain, a digital platform telling stories of India's natural world, has released 50 Deep Dives on animal species found in India. These Deep Dives are media-rich repositories of knowledge on a range of species that use video, writing, powerful imagery, humour, infographics and much more to provide information that is freely accessible to all.

The Deep Dives have something for all ages, and users can delve deeper into a species based on their interests. The impactful storytelling highlights our connection with the natural world and sparks introspection. All the content in the Deep Dives is created or fact checked by experts to ensure scientific accuracy, making this a great resource for school and college students or even those studying for their civil services exams.

Talking about the launch of 50 Deep Dives on World Wildlife Day, Neha Dara, the business head of RoundGlass Sustain said: "We see our offering as a resource for inquiring minds who want to delve deeper into India's wildlife and its protection. We believe that the thoughtfully curated content on each species will spark introspection about the interconnectedness of everything in our world and our role within it."

The Deep Dives include little-known facts and unique behaviour about popular species like the tiger, elephant, and rhino. They also include heartwarming stories of lesser-known but no less remarkable species that coexist with us. They also contain documentation from pioneering scientific expeditions revealing new information about barely-known species.

RoundGlass Sustain is a not-for-profit organisation that has been digitally documenting India's rich biodiversity for the past four years to create a comprehensive record of its wildlife and habitats. So far, it has created more than 1900 pieces of content on its website roundglasssustain.com which include:

- 170 videos in 8 languages- 150 photo stories- 184 infographics

RoundGlass Sustain's efforts have been recognized both in India and abroad. In 2022, the Department of Science and Technology, the Government of Rajasthan, organised three events screening films produced by RoundGlass Sustain on Rajasthan's biodiversity. Speaking on Rajasthan Diwas, Mugdha Sinha, the then secretary of Science and Technology, Government of Rajasthan had said, "I thank the team of RoundGlass Sustain for translating science and conservation and bringing these inspiring stories to life, making them accessible to a larger audience. I appreciate Sustain's pro bono collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology. This gives both a chance to share these important stories with a wider platform."

RoundGlass Sustain's work was highlighted during discussions at COP26 as a platform that is creating new opportunities for storytelling on critical issues like climate change and the evolving relationships between wildlife and people. RoundGlass Sustain has also partnered with international organisations like the UNDP, Nature Conservancy, Global Mangrove Alliance and Cities for Forest and helped them generate interest and awareness around wildlife and ecosystems through storytelling.

