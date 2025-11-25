One Voice • One Message Begins at National India Hub - The world's largest Indian Community Center

VMPL

Chicago [US], November 25: National India Hub, the world's largest Indian Community Center with 107,000 sq. ft. on 6 acres and the umbrella organization for 165 organizations, led a historic unity gathering on November 22 under the leadership of founder Harish Kolasani. More than 100 community organizations and Indian institutional leaders joined together to launch the transformative "One Voice • One Message" initiative.

As Chief Guests, State Representative Michelle Mussman and Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison praised the extraordinary impact National India Hub has created in such a short time, uniting large and diverse communities "without borders" and becoming a powerful force for service, unity, and civic engagement across Chicagoland.

The "One Voice • One Message" initiative unites all organizations under a shared, credible, data-driven narrativeshowcasing the positive impact of Indian Americans, while educating community members to uphold responsible civic behavior that protects the community's respected image built over decades.

To amplify this movement, National India Hub partnered with the Bharat Digital Media Federation, receiving strong support from its founder Viswa CM, who is based in India. His backing has played a key role in enabling the initiative's communication strategy and ensuring the unified message reaches global Indian media networks and digital platforms.

Leaders also addressed rising negative narratives, recent threats to Hindu temples, and isolated irresponsible public actions, which risk misrepresenting a community known for integrity, hard work, and significant contributions to American society.

On the same day, National India Hub launched its Free Charity Clinic, offering preventative care to the community without borders every Saturday, with plans to expand. The clinic supports uninsured families, visiting parents, seniors, and students at a time when healthcare costs in the United States continue to rise sharply.

National India Hub reaffirmed its mission:

"To unite and help each other without borders."

With the launch of "One Voice • One Message," the support from Bharat Digital Media Federation Founder and Chairman Viswa CM, and the opening of the free Charity Clinic, National India Hub has set a new benchmark of unity, leadership, and community service marking a defining moment for Chicagoland's Indian American community.

