OPUL Jets Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to Its Fleet, Enhancing Connectivity in the Middle East and Beyond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: OPUL Jets, a premier private jet charter provider, is thrilled to announce a significant upgrade to its fleet through a new partnership with SpaceX's Starlink Aviation. OPUL Jets operates from a strategically located base at Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai. This strategic move will equip OPUL Jets' Dubai-based fleet with the latest in satellite internet technology, providing unparalleled connectivity to passengers.

Starlink Aviation, the aerospace division of SpaceX, is at the forefront of satellite internet solutions and is renowned for revolutionising in-flight connectivity. With this installation, OPUL Jets passengers can enjoy high-speed internet with low latency and seamless access to streaming live sports, movies, and more during flights. OPUL Jets is a premier private aviation charter brand boasting a fleet comprising Bombardier mid-size, super mid-size, and ultra-long-range jets. They operate from strategically located bases in Dubai, London, Mumbai, and the Isle of Man.

The Starlink system promises download speeds ranging from 40-220 Mbps and upload speeds of 8-25 Mbps with latency under 99 milliseconds. This allows passengers to stay connected whether they're conducting business, watching live events, or just browsing the web. OPUL Jets has already installed the Starlink system onto its Bombardier Global Express XRS, catering to intercontinental journeys with a 6500 nm range. The 16-passenger configuration offers a comfortable working and leisure environment with onboard catering facilities.

"Integrating Starlink technology into our fleet represents a transformative step for OPUL Jets and places us among the leading private jet companies globally," said Harry Ackerman, Group CEO. "Our commitment to providing a superior travel experience aligns perfectly with the capabilities of Starlink, ensuring that our passengers, especially those travelling to and from the UAE for business and leisure, can stay connected to what matters most wherever they are in the world."

Installation of the Starlink hardware is seamless and efficient, typically completed during routine maintenance checks to avoid any disruption in service. Each aircraft will be fitted with an Aero Terminal (the Antenna), a Power Supply Unit, and two Wireless Access Points, all interconnected with minimal basic wire harnessing. The smooth installation was carried out by ACC Columbia and supported by the Starlink Aviation technical team.

OPUL Jets' launch of the new Starlink internet service has already begun, with its Global Express aircraft, frequently utilised by India's elite travellers, already in service.

For more details, visit: www.opuljets.com/fleet/global-express

About OPUL Jets: OPUL Jets provides elite private jet charter services, offering a premium fleet of aircraft to clients globally. OPUL Jets operates from strategically located bases at Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Biggin Hill Airport in London and The Manx Jet Centre at Ronaldsway Airport on the Isle of Man, ensuring convenient access to our services worldwide. Operations are certified under Air Operator Certificates (AOC) from SaxonAir Charter Ltd and AV8Jet Charter Ltd Malta. For more information, visit www.opuljets.com

About Starlink: Starlink, a division of SpaceX, is revolutionising global telecommunications through its advanced satellite broadband service. Launched with the mission to provide high-speed internet access across remote and underserved regions of the world, Starlink utilises a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to deliver stable and high-throughput internet connections. With the capability to support a range of critical applications from rural education to emergency response, Starlink is committed to bridging the digital divide and fostering connectivity without boundaries. For more information, visit www.starlink.com.

