Over 1,000 people participate in BALCO's record-breaking mega blood donation camp

New Delhi [India], June 24: Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), India's iconic aluminium producer and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium, organized a mega blood donation camp at the BALCO Hospital, in collaboration with the District Medical and Health Departments of both Korba and Bilaspur. This noble cause drew wide participation from the company's employees, families, and surrounding community members, witnessing blood donations from over 1000 people. Their united efforts resulted in a remarkable number of 1000+ life-saving units being collected in a single day, setting the highest-ever record in the Korba district.

Organized in commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, BALCO's day-long mega blood donation camp was led by the expert doctors and nurses of BALCO Hospital, in partnership with the District Medical and Health Departments of both Korba and Bilaspur. The dedicated medical staff not only provided technical support for blood collection during the camp but also helped generate wider awareness among the volunteers on the donation process and its several benefits. Subsequent to careful screening and checks, the units collected will be stored at the blood banks of Govt. Medical College, Korba and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur. These units will be provided free of charge to communities in need, addressing their critical blood requirements for treating Thalassemia, sickle cell disease, cancer, road traffic accidents, pregnant mothers, and individuals with Haemophilia. The Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences will further distribute the blood units to other medical facilities such as the District Hospital, Bilaspur, the Railway Hospital, Bilaspur, Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Ganiyari, and the District Hospital, Mungeli.

Appreciating the overwhelming response to the camp, Rajesh Kumar, CEO, and Director, BALCO, said, "Blood donation is a noble cause, as every unit has the potential to support people in need, including accident victims, surgical patients, and those battling life-threatening illnesses. We are grateful for the overwhelming response to BALCO's blood donation camp, and truly appreciate the selflessness and generosity displayed by our employees and communities. At BALCO, we strive to prioritize the well-being of our communities by implementing various health interventions such as these for promoting wellness and improving lives. The mega Blood Donation Camp is yet another testament to our unwavering commitment towards making a positive and meaningful impact in the lives of those around us."

Appreciating BALCO's efforts, S. N. Kesari, Chief Health and Medical Officer, Korba, said, "I wholeheartedly commend and appreciate the blood donation camp organized by BALCO, and congratulate them on achieving 1000 blood donations within a single day. It is truly an inspiring effort. This collaborative initiative will help meet crucial requirements and address any shortages of blood in both Korba and Bilaspur districts, positively impacting countless lives."

BALCO's mega blood donation camp was successful in not only collecting numerous lifesaving blood units but also bringing a sense of fulfilment to all the volunteers, who were recognized for their contributions through Blood Donor Certificates. These were aimed at honouring their selfless acts and providing additional encouragement to continue supporting this essential cause.

BALCO, as part of its commitment towards contributing to the community's well-being, undertakes several impactful healthcare interventions, which helped impact over 1 lakh lives in FY23:

Project Arogya ensures accessibility of primary healthcare services through Rural Health Posts (RHPs) and conducts awareness campaigns on crucial topics such as HIV, Maternal & Child health, and malnutrition. The project reached 30,248 people last year. Mobile Health Van (MHV) Program includes a fully equipped mobile health unit that visits communities every 15 days. The van addresses primary healthcare challenges through home visitations, reaching over 14,410 people in FY23 alone. Quarterly mega health camps and awareness campaigns that promote vaccinations, hygiene practices, and overall healthcare. Project-Nayi Kiran which has helped sensitize 48,000+ people on hygienic practices during menstruation through awareness generation and capacity-building activities across 45 villages of Korba. Balco Medical Centre, a 170-bedded tertiary care oncology facility that catered to over 18,000 people till date since, its inception in 2018.

BALCO Hospital, a 75-bed facility, not only serves the company's employees and their families but also township residents, and patients from across several districts. It features a team of 12 specialists, including general physicians, physiotherapists, dentists, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, paediatricians, radiologists, anaesthesiologists, gynaecologists, and orthopaedic surgeon. It is supported by 27 nurses and 80 staff members. This hospital participates in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, organizes regular screening camps, and awareness camps, and supports government vaccination programs. BALCO Hospital caters to over 2,50,000 patients each year from across Korba, Raigarh, Bilaspur, and Janjgir Champa districts in Chhattisgarh.

