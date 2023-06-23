Over 100,000 participants take part in Kaivalyadhama's Transformative Yoga Events on IDY 2023

NewsVoir

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Kaivalyadhama held IDY 2023 celebrations across 100 different locations globally spreading the joy and benefits of yoga to over 100,000 individuals across different sections of the society.

The grand festivities in Mumbai began with a session at the Vidhan Bhavan with the Governor Ramesh Bais as the Chief Guest who practiced the yoga protocol along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Navrekar and other MLAs.

In another momentous event, Kaivalyadhama shared their expertise with a large group of doctors, medical students, and government staff at NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai. Honourable Minister of Medical Education of Maharashtra, Girish Mahajan and other esteemed guests added an aura of prestige to this remarkable session.

Kaivalyadhama conducted an unforgettable event, marking yet another groundbreaking achievement within the under-construction Mumbai Coastal Road undersea Tunnel. This remarkable celebration paid tribute to the dedicated blue-collar workers of BMC and L&T, who tirelessly worked towards completing this project for the benefit of Mumbaikars.

Kaivalyadhama continued to spread yogic vibrations to the Old Assembly of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, where police officers and staff enthusiastically participated in the yoga sessions.

Many yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life came together to participate in the grand event at Kaivalyadhama campus in Lonavala with dignitaries like Sunil Phulari (IPS), Special Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Range, and Dr Kiran Kulkarni (IAS), Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Maharashtra State in attendance.

In Delhi, a profound session was held at the Supreme Court of India on the occasion of IDY, the Chief Justice of India and other judiciaries attended the same. It brought satisfaction and delight to all judicial members.

Sessions were conducted across several INS Naval ships and bases for several hundred officers and their families.

Subodh Tiwari, CEO, Kaivalyadhama on the occasion of 9th IDY said, "We are honoured to have conducted such a monumental event, uniting diverse communities and spreading the teachings of yoga. This historic achievement signifies the unwavering commitment of Kaivalyadhama to promoting holistic well-being through the practice of yoga."

On IDY 2023, marking the centenary year of Kaivalyadhama, ensured that the message of yoga for humanity by Swami Kuvalayananda was demonstrated in action by bringing together distinguished members of the State Governments, Cabinet Bureaucrats, Ministers, Judiciary, Celebrities, Dignitaries, Workers, Students to foster harmony and spirituality. The resounding success of the event leaves a legacy that shall inspire future generations to embrace the transformative power of yoga.

International Day of Yoga is globally recognized, proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officially acknowledged by the United Nations, serves as a powerful reminder of the immense physical, mental, and spiritual benefits that yoga offers.

Kaivalyadhama, founded in 1924 by Revered Swami Kuvalayananda, is a globally renowned institution dedicated to the research, education, and practice of yoga. With a rich heritage and a commitment to promoting holistic well-being, Kaivalyadhama continues to be a guiding light in the world of yoga.

