Over 78 per cent of Indian students prioritise university rankings in their pursuit of international education- Fateh Education survey

New Delhi [India], January 15: Fateh Education, a leading study abroad consultancy renowned for its expertise in the UK and Ireland market, conducted a comprehensive study pan-India with a sample size of more than 300 students who are studying overseas that has revealed that university rankings are still the main factor that influences Indian students who want to study abroad. The findings indicate a resounding preference for institutions with prestigious rankings, reflecting the significance attached to academic reputation. This preference for highly ranked institutions is also indicative that Indian students are unfamiliar with the local education system of their country of preference and rely heavily on rankings as a guide.

Other factors such as tuition fees, job opportunities, cost of living, availability of scholarships, and post-study work visa have also featured as important considerations for students when choosing a university. These factors are shown to greatly influence the expected overall experience and opportunities available to international students during their time at a university. Additionally, the cultural diversity and support services provided by an institution also play a significant role in attracting and retaining these students.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO and Co-Founder of Fateh Education says, "Amidst changing visa norms and the impact of geopolitics on transnational education the one thing that remains clear is that quality Indian students continue to prioritise academic excellence. The primary objective for Indian students looking to study abroad remains the quest for superior universities and better professional prospects."

Suneet further added, "Students need help making decisions that align with their personal strengths and professional aspirations while evaluating the state of the global market. While university rankings continue to be a good indicative parameter, more comprehensive support mechanisms by counsellors are necessary so that the student can evaluate how the university will enable their career objectives."

The survey delved into the multifaceted decision-making process, uncovering that the second most important parameter was tuition fees voted by 71% of the students followed by job opportunities voted by 65%, which is not surprising as India is a value-oriented and price-sensitive market. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth parameters considered were the cost of living (53%), post-study work visa availability (51%), course rankings (49%), university location (41%), and part-time work opportunities (31%). The results of this survey demonstrate the complex relationship between academic reputation, career possibilities, financial factors, and quality of life.

Universities looking to attract Indian students should take note of these findings as they underscore the necessity of investing in and enhancing their academic reputation. It is definitive that universities prioritizing efforts to improve their global rankings stand to gain a competitive advantage in attracting top-quality students from India.

About Fateh Education:

Founded in 2004, by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 200 plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organization is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 35000 students to conquer their dreams.

Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted 'Award of Excellence' Extra Learn by the University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.

Fateh Education is also the proud winner of 'The Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland; 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.

Fateh Education envisions being the market leader in the study abroad consulting space for the UK and going beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalized services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.

