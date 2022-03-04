OwnTheNew with Tata CLiQ Luxury at The Luxe Life 2

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, announces 'The Luxe Life 2' which will be held from March 11-15, 2022. The Luxe Life 2 is a five-day virtual film and shopping festival that will decode the meaning of 'Luxury with Purpose' in an intimate and artistic way through a series of short films with a 'Vision for the Future' and curated shoppable stores.

In association with American Express, the event will be a celebration of self-expression and individuality. The post-pandemic world has seen a new world of luxury that transcends beyond the conventional norms. Today, luxury is about being purposeful, and Tata CLiQ Luxury aims to provide consumers with a nuanced, elevated view of bringing purpose into luxury and provide them an opportunity to support it, through The Luxe Life 2.

Speaking on The Luxe Life 2, Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are building the platform as an all-encompassing luxury and lifestyle destination for consumers. As a brand, we are revolutionising the luxury e-commerce space in the country with our efforts focused on providing a holistic online luxury shopping experience for customers and helping them embrace our brand philosophy of slow commerce as we work towards making luxury more purposeful. Through The Luxe Life 2, we are providing consumers with new perspectives in the world of luxury by introducing them to the various trends and themes, as well as enabling them to support it through ownership of coveted products from the curated stores and limited collections."

Talking about the partnership, Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp., India, said, "We always strive to find new ways to enrich our customers' lives by providing meaningful experiences to them. Through the second edition of The Luxe Life, we are bringing another such opportunity for our Cardmembers which will give them a unique perspective on luxury with purpose through the lens of art and fashion."

From the shape of fashion to the new movements in art and design, this is explored through a quick-fire series of dynamic short films by six incredible contemporary creators across the globe and in India, such as Avani Rai, Kallol Datta, Pelva Naik, Rooshad Shroff, Rukmini Vijayakumar, and Suhani Parekh. In these films, the creators talk about their journey and their idea of luxury, thus offering viewers an insight into the diversity in luxury and their visions for the future.

Furthermore, 20|22: a self-shot film, features 20 South Asian creatives from different fields, including Gaurav Ogale, Namrata Kumar, Prateek Sadhu, Sobia Ameen, etc., who are sharing their messages about the future, one based on hope and optimism. Lastly, taking forward The Luxe Life 1 property of "What India Is Wearing" (WIIW), three films as part of 'What We Are Wearing' global edition series will be released. Shot by three global fashion creators, namely, Diva Dhawan, model and founder of Pop Buy India, Manavi Dang, creative director and stylist, and RahiChadda, model and digital creator, the films document and celebrate the personal style of South Asians in the fashion capitals of New York, Paris, and London, respectively.

"I am delighted to be part of The Luxe Life 2, which values slow production like I do. As an advocate of exploring different crafts in ways that are contemporary, it's a great platform to showcase my creations. These not only define my aesthetic, but also highlight the supreme capabilities of Indian artisans and the different time-honoured techniques they employ, which can add a layer of sophistication to any product. As a designer, it is vital to encourage consumers to acknowledge that these pieces take time to create and to defer to the process of creation and craft," shares Rooshad Shroff, Architect and Designer.

"I am honoured to be a part of The Luxe Life 2. Luxury, to me, is time, which we all desire but never have enough of. As a designer, making jewellery has always been like creating a piece of sculpture with different forms and materials. Whether it's through a simple design or the creation of a timeless piece, I strive to bring the poetic connection between luxury and time to life in our creations," shares Suhani Parekh, Jewellery Designer & Founder, MISHO.

Co-partnered by Diageo, Movado, and PINEIDER, the event will witness Tata CLiQ Luxury's first ever content and commerce integration through its curated shoppable stores. Each curation is thoughtfully made by Tata CLiQ Luxury's editors and collaborators, and will encourage consumers to #OwnTheNew, allowing them to be inspired and preface every purchase with purpose and intention. The stores will feature gorgeous and covetable products, some of which are available on the platform as part of The Luxe Life 2 event for a limited period. In addition to this, there will also be a Luxe Life store that will have 200 products across categories that one can shop from.

Speaking on the event, Shweta Jain, CBDO, Luxury, Reserve & Craft Diageo India & South Asia, said, "We are delighted to raise a toast to purposeful luxury narratives in collaboration with Tata CLiQ Luxury. Our brands have always been at the forefront of reinventing experiences around occasions, such as Johnnie Walker #PourOfGold in weddings, or Tanqueray #GardenInAGlass, or Glamping with Talisker. The Luxe Life 2 is a perfect platform for us to continue creating chic omni-channel immersions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury for The Luxe Life 2 as the official time-keeper of the festival," said Alan Chinich, Movado Brand President. "Movado has a proud long-standing history of supporting the arts on a global level and this event taps into the fashion, design, and art industries in India which aligns perfectly with our brand from a global marketing perspective."

Giuseppe Rossi, CEO, PINEIDER, said, "We are honored and excited to be associated with Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life 2. The Indian market represents a clear and strategic target for the Florentine brand, and Tata CLiQ Luxury is by far the best partner to tap into India's huge potential. The Luxe Life 2 event is an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our new collections to a discerning audience."

The Luxe Life 2 will be hosted on the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and website.

The first edition of 'The Luxe Life' was held in July 2021 over a period of 3 days, with 26 industry stalwarts sharing global perspectives on path-breaking trends through conversations around sustainability, clean beauty, creativity, craftsmanship, fashion, and slow commerce.

