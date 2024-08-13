Oxygen's New Gen Onam Mega Sale: Unbeatable Discounts and 25 Swift Cars as Bumper Prizes

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 13: Oxygen, South India's leading electronics, home appliances, and digital gadgets retailer, has launched its New Gen Onam sale with unbeatable discounts and exciting offers. Celebrating its 25th anniversary and the Onam festival, Oxygen is giving away 25 Swift cars as bumper prizes to lucky customers through a draw.

The sale includes daily lucky draws offering 100 per cent cashback, free resort stay packages for 100 lucky winners, smart home upgrades for 50 winners, overseas trips, and many other prizes. Customers can purchase laptops and smartphones at prices lower than those on online platforms, with additional offers and benefits.

Feature phones start at just Rs 499, 5G smartphones at Rs 8,999, and other smartphones at Rs 3,999. Selected smartphones come with guaranteed prizes worth up to Rs 14,990, and selected laptops with prizes worth up to Rs 20,000. Buyers of selected home appliances can also receive guaranteed gifts worth up to Rs 14,990. LED TVs with up to a four-year warranty are available starting at Rs 6,490, ACs at up to 45 per cent off, and gadgets and accessories at up to 70 per cent off.

Special EMI offers are available in partnership with financial institutions such as Bajaj, HDFC, HDB, IDFC, and DMI. Oxygen also offers exchange deals for old phones, TVs, fridges, and other products. For more details, call 9020100100.

