OYO announces 60 per cent discount for nearby International Destinations

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special discount scheme for Indian tourists planning to visit Southeast Asia and Middle East for summer holidays. They can avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in OYO hotels and OYO homes in countries that include Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Philippines in Southeast Asia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain in the Middle East.

The discount is available on all segments of OYO hotels and OYO homes including Collection O, Townhouse Oak, Townhouse, Capital O and OYO Rooms. To avail this discount, guests can download the OYO App, search for the destination, and identify the best hotel as per their budget and location preferences. While making the booking, discounted prices will be activated via coupon code 'OYOSPLSUMMER'. Guests can complete the booking after hitting the Book Now button and resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.

Coupon is valid until June 30, 2023, and hotel bookings can be made until September 30, 2023.

There are approximately 4000 OYO hotels and OYO homes across all these countries offering this discount. Many of these hotels are categorised as 'Super OYO' hotels that provide the most consistent and high-quality customer experience that includes spotlessly clean and well-maintained rooms and public areas, regular cleaning and maintenance, range of amenities and facilities to cater to guests' needs such as comfortable beds, quality linens, toiletries, and a variety of entertainment options, smooth check-in experience among others.

Indonesia is the second biggest market for OYO after India with more than 2500 live and exclusive properties that include both OYO hotels and OYO homes. While OYO hotels are spread across all major leisure and business travel destinations, there are many OYO homes as well located around key tourist destination in Indonesia such as Bali, Sanghyang Kenit, Rajamandala and Kabupaten Bandung Barat, Desa Cibeunying, Cibodas, Kabupaten and Desa Carangsari. These destinations are famous for tourist activities such as rafting, cultural tours and smart farming.

OYO Rooms also has a large and continuously growing network of hotels in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Melaka City, Cameron Highlands), Thailand (Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai), Philippines (Manila, Cebu, Quezon City) and Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Dalat). In addition to this, OYO also has a strong presence in the middle east, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. Guests can also choose to stay at comfortable OYO homes at Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Discovery Gardens across UAE and Dubai.

Recent travel statistics show that there is an increased interest in oversea travel, but rising air travel is making it more difficult for people to visit abroad. As a result, nearby countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East are gaining popular among Indian tourists.

Guests can enjoy snorkeling at Cebu (Philippines); beach holidays at Pattaya, Mai Khao and Ko Phi Phi, Pattaya floating market (Thailand); beach resorts, marble mountain and temples (Vietnam); sky diving and scuba diving (Bahrain); beach holidays (Oman) and visit mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Elaborating more on the special scheme for Indian tourists, Ankit Tandon, Global CBO and CEO, Southeast Asia and Middle East said, "OYO has a strong presence in Southeast Asia and Middle East where a lot of Indian tourists are expected to travel during the summer vacations this year. Most of the travelers prefer to travel to these regions since it offers a diverse range of attractions including beautiful beaches and tropical islands, rich cultural heritage sites and vibrant cities. This diversity appeals to a wide range of Indian tourists, including families, adventure-seekers, and cultural enthusiasts. Our special scheme is tailored to make their stay comfortable and memorable."

Guests choose OYO's platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO's hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of its app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. Members of the loyalty program 'OYO Wizard' in India can avail its benefits while booking their stay in southeast Asia and Middle East. A Wizard Gold member can earn benefits on his 5-night stay, while a Wizard Silver member can earn benefits on his 6-night stay and a Wizard Blue member can earn benefits on his 7-night stay.

OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate approximately 1.70 lakh hotels and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022.

For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

Disclaimer: Oravel Stays Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity shares (the "Equity Shares") and has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and is available on the websites of the Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers, i.e., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited at www.investmentbank.kotak.com, www.jpmipl.com and www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm; the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers, i.e., ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Deutsche Equities India Private Limited at www.icicisecurities.com, www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html, www.jmfl.com and www.db.com/India, respectively. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, refer to the Red Herring Prospectus which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the future, including the section titled "Risk Factors". Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision. The Equity Shares offered in the Fresh Issue (as defined in the DRHP) and the Offer for Sale (as defined in the DRHP) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and, may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are only being offered and sold (i) within the United States only to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where those offers and sales are made. There will be no public offering of the Equity Shares in the United States.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor