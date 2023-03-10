Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram high-rise building

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise building. The death comes days after Ritesh Agarwal's wedding. In a statement, Ritesh Agarwal requested "everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief".

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," said Ritesh Agarwal.

DCP, Gurugram East, said the police got informed about the incident at around 1 pm on Friday. "Police were told Ramesh Agarwal fell from 20th floor of the high-rise building. He fell from his house's balcony and at the time of his death, his wife, son Ritesh Agarwal and his (newly-wed) wife were at the house. No suicide note was found and post-mortem of the body has been done. There has been no complaint from the family over the circumstances of the death," said the police official.