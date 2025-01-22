Padamjeet Sehrawat's Inspiring Poetry Collection 'Udaan' Launched in Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 22: Inspiring poetry collection, 'Udaan', by Padamjeet Sehrawat was launched today at The India International Centre. The event was graced by cricket legend and former Indian captain Kapil Dev as the chief guest.

Kapil Dev, while launching the book, congratulated Sehrawat and praised his efforts in creating a thought-provoking and inspiring collection of poems. He encouraged the audience to adopt a positive outlook on life, drawing from his own experiences as a cricketer.

Padamjeet Sehrawat is a multifaceted personality. He is a cricket commentator, singer, writer, poet and motivational speaker. He has participated in many prestigious tournaments, such as Ranji Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, and has also done commentary for various international sports channels.

'Udaan' is a collection of some such poems, which guide the readers to move forward by taking inspiration from various situations of life. This collection gives readers a new perspective and positive outlook on living life. The poet believes that these poems will definitely be liked by the readers.

A wonderful amalgamation of music and motivation is the specialty of his personality. His singing style and inspirational thoughts give new energy and confidence to people in difficult times of life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor