Padma Shri Kailash Kher Unveils Param Amrit, a Divine Skincare Brand

New Delhi [India], November 15: Param Amrit, a pioneering luxury Ayurvedic skincare brand, marked its grand launch at the prestigious Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher, brother of Dr. Nutan Kher, the brand's founder, graced the event by unveiling the inaugural line of deeply rooted Ayurvedic products.

The event was further honoured by the presence of spiritual leader Shri Baba Swami Amritanand Ji, who offered his blessings and insights. His participation added a profound spiritual dimension to the launch.

Beyond Beauty: Infused with Mantra Aushadhi

Param Amrit distinguishes itself by integrating the ancient practice of Mantra Aushadhi into modern skincare. This revered tradition, a cornerstone of Ayurveda documented in the Charaka Samhita, emphasises imbuing herbs with potent spiritual energy through the chanting of powerful mantras.

"Param Amrit is about embracing the deeper power of nature's elements," explained Dr. Nutan Kher, the visionary behind the brand. "Our carefully crafted products go beyond mere rejuvenation, aligning the mind and soul with nature's energy for inner peace and harmony."

A Family Legacy, Rekindled

The launch was an emotional homecoming for the Kher family. Padma Shri Kailash Kher expressed immense pride in his sister's dedication to reviving this forgotten tradition. "Witnessing Dr. Nutan Kher bring ancient Ayurveda back to the modern world through Param Amrit fills me with immense pride," he shared. "This journey transcends skincare - it's about preserving our rich heritage."

A Unique Product Collection Revealed

The launch showcased Param Amrit's initial collection of meticulously crafted products, featuring the signature Shatdhaut Ghritamrit face cream, Kumkumadi Face Serum, nourishing Lip Balms, and a range of Ayurvedic soaps.

Each product is meticulously crafted using ancient Vedic processes, like washing ghee 10,000 times with Ganga water under the full moon, and empowered through continuous mantra chanting.

The brand plans to expand its line in the coming months, encompassing a complete range of body care and beauty products, all infused with the same dedication to authenticity and spiritual craftsmanship.

"Our vision is to create premium experiences that surpass conventional skincare," stated Yogesh Thakur, CMO of Param Amrit. "By harmonizing Ayurvedic practices with the transformative energy of mantras, we aim to deliver not just physical beauty but also spiritual wellness."

A Memorable Launch Event

The event commenced with a serene Ganesh Vandana and lamp lighting ceremony led by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, dignitaries including Shri Baba Ji and Dr. Nutan Kher. This was followed by an engaging panel discussion featuring Dr. Nutan Kher and Richa Mehta, exploring the vital role of mantra-infused wellness in today's world.

A dedicated press conference delved deeper into the brand's philosophy and product ethos, offering media personnel an exclusive experience. Attendees had the privilege of interacting with the founders and personally experiencing the mantra-energised products.

Param Amrit is a brand dedicated to reviving the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda by integrating the transformative power of Mantra Aushadhi. Each meticulously handcrafted product is a testament to holistic well-being, connecting mind, body, and soul. By merging ancient rituals with modern wellness aspirations, Param Amrit offers a unique range of Ayurvedic products that go beyond surface-level beauty, promoting spiritual and emotional rejuvenation.

