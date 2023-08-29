Panasonic Life Solutions India Opens Its Panasonic Living Store in New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 29: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) - one of the largest manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in the country, is set to expand its retail presence in India with the launch their new franchise store of the Panasonic Living Store in the capital city of New Delhi. The new SACMEH International store is situated in the luxurious Sultanpur neighborhood and would feature brand’s entire gamut of homes and living essentials such as the modular kitchens, wardrobes, seated showers, electric toilet seats, wooden flooring, and KMEW external cladding.

Spread across an area of 1200 ft, the outlet embodies essence of the Panasonic brand and offers a huge display. The housing segment's diverse and unique products will be highlighted in the store to provide customers with a memorable experience. The store will feature the latest kitchen designs and other innovative offerings from Panasonic.

Yoshiyuki Kato - Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “We wish to grow closer to our clients and reach as many as possible through these brand outlets, which provide them with best-in-class items for luxury home upgrades. This initiative will set sail with the goal of making luxury living accessible to everybody.”

Mr. Rahul Thakker, BU Head – Homes & Living, Panasonic Life Solutions India added, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our franchise store in New Delhi, with the goal of elevating our customer-centric strides and strengthening our connection with our customers, while the presence of other premium brands will assist us in reaching the right target audience. These franchises will function as consumer experience center.”

Store Address - SACMEH International, Plot no 432/4, 1st floor, Mehrauli Gurgaon Rd, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi, 110030

