Panorama Music releases Zindagi Mein, featuring Sunny Singh and Nikita Dutta

October 20: Panorama music has released some beautiful singles featuring some of the prominent names from the industry. Their next is a romantic track titled Zindagi Mein featuring Actors Sunny Singh and Nikita Dutta. The song released today on their YouTube channel.

The song has been shot in beautiful landscapes of Kashmir and the lyrics have elements that renders the feeling of romanticism. The song is touted to be the love anthem of the season with a tinge of sufiana touch to it.

The song composed by the renowned composer Shabbir Ahmed, is sung by Saloni Thakkar and Mujtaba Aziz Naza who are known for their popular songs from film Bajirao Mastani.

Link of the song- https://youtu.be/AV8UQXIRBW8

Talking about the song, Sunny says “After a long time I have done a single like this. It’s a soulful number talking about falling in love at first sight. The first time I heard the song, I already felt connected. We have explored few magnificent locations of Kashmir. I am sure people in love will fall in love all over again with their partners with this song.

Expressing her sheer excitement, Nikita added, “Kashmir is truly a heaven and shooting there was such an amazing experience. Whenever I saw a song shot in Kashmir, I always thought one day I will shoot there. Shooting a romantic song there was a dream come true. Wearing the traditional attire and shooting amidst snow clad mountains was fun.”

