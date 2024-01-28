Parle's Ambika Chauhan Buys Two Luxury Flats in South Mumbai

Ambika Chauhan Aibara, part of the Parle Products' promoter family, has purchased two sea-view luxury apartments in south Mumbai's plush Mahalaxmi locality for over ₹47.3 crore.She has bought these apartments spread over a cumulative space of 6,180 sq ft on the 24th and 25th floor of luxury project Raheja Modern Vivarea on Jacob Circle from the developer K Raheja Corp's residential development arm.

Both of these apartments are priced at ₹23.65 crore each and the buyer has paid a total stamp duty of ₹2.84 crore. The deals were concluded in December and we're registered on December 21, showed the documents accessed by ET. As part of the agreement, Ambika Chauhan Aibara, who is the Executive Director of Parle Products, will get exclusive access to a total six car parking slots.Recently, the Halan family, counted amongst key stock market investors, acquired a total eight sea-view luxury apartments spread over a cumulative space of 16,000 sq ft in this luxury tower for nearly ₹104 crore.