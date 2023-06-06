Participants Reap Rewards in Wellman’s 8-Week Digital Campaign: IPL Tickets, Autographed Virat Kohli Merchandise, and More!

Winners of the Wellman Heroes Challenge with team Meyer Vitabiotics

New Delhi (India), June 6: Wellman, a leading men’s wellness supplement brand, recently completed a highly successful online campaign – Wellman Heroes Challenge, in collaboration with several esteemed IPL players. The campaign, which ran throughout the IPL season, showcased the brand’s commitment to promoting health, fitness, and overall well-being among men.

Wellman is Virat’s Kohli’s trusted multivitamin brand with the association for more than 4 years, solidifying its position as a trusted and reliable brand in the market. Leveraging the popularity and influence of IPL, the online campaign aimed to engage with a wider audience and raise awareness about the growing micronutrient deficiency in young urban men.

During the 53-day campaign, Wellman provided numerous exciting opportunities for IPL fans and enthusiasts to win exclusive prizes. Participants had the chance to win a range of coveted items, including IPL tickets, Wellman merchandise, and personally signed souvenirs by Virat Kohli. The collaboration with IPL players, including Anuj Rawat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Siddharth Kaul, and Suyash Prabhudessai, added a special touch to the campaign, connecting fans with their favourite cricket stars.

The winners of the Wellman Heroes Challenge were truly rewarded for their enthusiasm and support. Among the prizes awarded were 82 IPL tickets, providing lucky fans with an opportunity to witness the excitement of live IPL matches. Additionally, 30 winners received exclusive Virat Kohli merchandise Wellman t-shirts, ensuring they could showcase their passion for well-being. Amongst the Virat Kohli signed merchandise winners were two individuals who won caps, two who won balls, and one who has presented a t-shirt while another winner took home a Virat Kohli signed bat.

Speaking about the campaign’s success, Mr Rajesh Tawade, Director- of Vitabiotics India, said, “We have been actively advertising Wellman during IPL for the last 4 years, however this year, we wanted to try something innovative in the digital space, which was aimed at driving high consumer engagement while leveraging on the IPL fever and Virat’s fan base. Our endeavour is to continue having more such consumer-driven activities all around the year. He also mentioned, “Post Covid everyone has started paying attention towards personal health & in men’s health Wellman Supplement will fulfil their requirement of maintaining a healthy & balanced lifestyle.”

Wellman is a leading men’s wellness supplement brand from Vitabiotics, which is UK’s No 1 multivitamin company. With a range of carefully formulated supplements and a commitment to quality, Wellman aims to support men in maintaining an active and balanced lifestyle. Endorsed by Virat Kohli, Wellman has become a trusted choice for men seeking to enhance their overall wellness. Wellman’s commitment to promoting men’s health and wellness remains unwavering. Through this campaign and ongoing initiatives, the brand strives to inspire individuals to prioritize their well-being and make informed choices to lead healthier lives.

For more information about Wellman and their range of men’s wellness supplements, please visit https://vitabiotics.in/

Stay connected with Wellmanin on social media for future updates, promotions, and exciting campaigns.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor