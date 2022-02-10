Passion Vista celebrates its 3rd Anniversary by launching a Special Collectors' Edition, "Most Admired Global Indians 2021"

Adding another feather in its glorious crown, Passion Vista, the Global Luxury, Lifestyle & Business Magazine, unveiled its Special Collector's Edition, "The Most Admired Global Indians 2021" on 25th January 2022 during an exquisite live virtual gala on YouTube and Facebook for its global audience.

The special edition was launched by Dr GD Singh, Founder & President of Unified Brainz Group and Editor in Chief of Passion Vista along with Dr Neetu Singh, Managing Director for Unified Brainz Group, expressing her vote of thanks to its business & event associates, partnersand participants of MAGI.

Passion Vista promises to entertain its readers with the latest trends in high fashion lifestyle of the most aristocratic and charismatic people from the society and business. It features the most happening trends in health & fitness, fashion & brands, food & beverages, culture & style, travel & leisure and adventurous & classy sports besides showcasing the lifestyle habits and success stories of renowned business leaders & celebrities from fashion & films across the globe.

Apart from its regular quarterly publications, Passion Vista treats its voracious readers with special editions of the magazine too that are often special coverage on people and places that capture the very essence of their successful existence.

On the occasion of its 3rdanniversary, in a bid to make a memorable witness, Passion Vista came up with the 3rd season of featured stories of these illustrious Global Indians who have not only made their own country but the whole world proud from their outstanding achievements, giving birth to this special collector's edition, 'The Most Admired Global Indians 2021".

In this collector's edition, readers will be fascinated by taking a virtual tour to explore the swaying glimpses of magnificence and grandiosity of the most fabulous events of 2021, 30 Beguiling Sojourn Stops Across The Globe, 8 Unique Places in India that one must visit, Eco-friendly Tips for Green &Sustainable Living and many more such stories besides the short success stories of the remarkable Indians who have not left any corner on this earth from their passionate presence.

The event was witnessed by humongous audience along with film & fashion celebrities, diplomats from various countries, high class socialites, veteran industrialists, dynamic business leaders, passionate entrepreneurs, popular bloggers & influencers,press &media icons along with global subscriber base of Passion Vista and who's who of the society.The event engagement was from over 20 countries to witness the global Indians who shared word of their wisdom and blessings to Passion Vista Magazine on completing its 3 years.

The Editorial Board of & in association with its Evaluation Partner - CIAC Global and International Chamber partner, Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, announced the names of 61illustrious Indians including, Aarti Chabria, Abhilasha Singh, Adhiraj Mehra & Drishti Pahwa, Adv Dr. ( HC ) Abdul Bari Khan, Andrea Malam-Alexander, AngshumanSaha, Anju) HarmitAhluwalia,Anil Kumar Gupta, ArunaPattam, Bal Heer, Bharti Chauhan, Biswajit Mohapatra, Capt. Farah Khan Pethe, Capt. Mohit Batra, Chahat Aggarwal, Dhanraj Kamdar, Diksha Somai Pillay, Gurpreet Kaur Mann, Hardik Kalpdev Pandya, JatinDetwani, Jayaprakash Kalappan, Jimmy Mody, Karishma Chhatrapati, Kiran Deep Sandhu, Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Dr. Anjana Vinod, Dr. Deepa Desai, Dr. Dhaval Naik, Dr Durga Prakash Devarakonda, Dr Gauri Seth, Dr. K.S. Chithra, Dr Kavita Rao, Dr Madhu Azad, Dr Mubeena Iqbal, Dr Mukesh Jain, Dr Nagma Abbasi, Dr ParinSomani, Dr Sindhu Bhaskar, Dr Snehal Pinto, Dr Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi, Dr Vishwas Sondkar, Kalyan Reddy, Manoj Chawla, Misha Bajaj, Neelam Harjani, Neetu Singh, Nitin Chopra, Prachetas Bhatnagar, Prof. Piyush Kumar Sinha, Rajesh Singh Rathore, Renuka Bodla, Sagar Amlani, Sandip Patnaik, Sanjay Srivastava, Sarbari Dutta, Shilpa Choksi, Sujata Dutta, Taral&Chitrak Shah, Urvish Shah, Vandana Kohli and Yogita Tulsiani,

This event was conceptualized by Unified Brainz Group, a leading media & publication house, powered by Passion Vista -a luxury, lifestyle & business magazine in association with International Chamber partner Asian-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI), jointly with CIAC Global as Evaluation Partner, Future Billionaire Network International (FBNI) as supported by partner & World Peace & Diplomacy Organisation (WPDO) as Philanthropic partner.

To know more about Passion Vista, please check or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

