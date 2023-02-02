“Pastel Parrots: The Rise of a Fashion Brand” – Also became story of a homemaker’s transformation

New Delhi (India), February 2: In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, one brand is making a name for itself as a leading provider of premium scarf and hijabs. Pastel Parrots , founded by Ramshi Muneem, began as a small, home-based business, but has since grown into a successful online brand.

Ramshi Muneem started Pastel Parrots with the goal of providing high-quality hijabs that were both fashionable and comfortable. She saw a gap in the market for hijabs that were both stylish and functional, and set out to fill it. With her hard work and dedication, Pastel Parrots quickly gained a following among hijab-wearing women who were looking for a premium product. The brand’s popularity continued to grow, and Pastel Parrots soon realised that they created something special.

One of the keys to Pastel Parrots’ success has been the brand’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing world of e-commerce. They have successfully adopted an omni-commerce strategy, which allows them to reach customers both online and offline. Their social media presence including instagram store gives them a warm reception among youth customers.

The brand’s online store is a one-stop-shop for all things hijab-related, offering a wide range of products including hijabs, scarves, and accessories.

As a businesswoman and a woman of faith, Ramshi Muneem is a true inspiration for women everywhere. Her story is a testament to the power of hard work and determination, and serves as a reminder that anything is possible if you have the drive and passion to succeed. Pastel Parrots is not just a brand but a symbol of women empowerment, Ramshi Muneem’s journey and her brand’s success story is an inspiration for many who want to start their own business.

Ramshi Muneem, the founder of Pastel Parrots, expressed her excitement about the brand’s growth and said, “I am thrilled to see the success of Pastel Parrots. It has always been my dream to make high-quality fashion costumes accessible to everyone, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to do so.”

In addition to its high-quality products, Pastel Parrots is also known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical procurement. The brand sources its materials from suppliers who adhere to strict environmental and labour standards, and works to minimise waste in its production process.

Pastel Parrots also gives back to the community by supporting various charitable causes, including organisations that work to empower women and girls. This further solidifies the brand’s mission of promoting women empowerment and making a positive impact on society.

The brand has also expanded its reach by collaborating with influencers and bloggers in showcasing the versatility of their hijabs and how they can be incorporated into everyday wear.

Pastel Parrots is also making efforts to cater to the diverse needs of their customers by introducing new segments like gowns additional to hijabs in a variety of sizes, colours, and styles. They are constantly introducing new collections, keeping up with the latest fashion trends, and providing new options for their customers.

The future looks bright for Pastel Parrots, as the brand continues to grow and expand its reach. With its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community, it’s no wonder that it has become a favourite among hijab-wearing women everywhere.

