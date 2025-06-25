Patriotic and Heart Moving: 7 Voices Stir Hearts at Shauryagatha, an evening dedictaed to Operation Sindoor in Surat Organised by Utsav Foundation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25: In a moving blend of poetry and nationalism, Utsav Foundation, in association with Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), organised an evening to remember in the form of a kavi sammelan named Shauryagatha: An Evening Dedicated to Operation Sindoor. Organized at the VNSGU auditorium, the evening was a poetic tribute to the unshakeable bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

The night united a galaxy of India's best poetic voices—united, not just by rhyme, but by a common desire for national honour, sacrifice, and pride. The event, attended by lovers of poetry, intellectuals, veterans, and students, was not mere entertainment—it was an expression of patriotic poetry that India still celebrates today.

A Poetry of Testimony: Verses about Resistance, Rememberance, and Reverence

Presided over by renowned poet Shaktikant Yadav of Dewas, the function began with poems that dictated the tone of respect and perseverance. His strong voice and deeply moving compositions framed the evening, blending emotion with patriotic fervour with ease.

The scheme was envisioned not only as a literary convention but as a cultural tribute to the martyrs and defenders of India. Selecting poetry as the medium of expression guaranteed that every emotion was conveyed with accuracy, fervor, and poetic force.

1. Kavita Tiwari (Lucknow):The Voice of Valiant Virtue

Brought to life by her signature cadence and diction, her presentation of fiery patriotic verses was all too compelling. She weaved a spell of both sacrifice's glory and service's sanctity. Her words raised many in the audience to their feet.

“उनके लहू की इमारतें, इतिहास से भी ऊँची हैं,” she asserted, leaving thunderous applause and tearful eyes in her wake.

2. Yogendra Bhai (Bhopal): Stoic Sentiment with Soul

Bhopal's Yogendra Bhai presented poems infused with measured authority, reflecting on duty, loss, and the quiet strength of the family of a soldier. His tone was powerful, speaking of the emotional residue of battlefields.

3. Siddharth Deval (Udaipur): Courage in Cadence

With a voice heavy with gravitas, Deval's poetic vocabulary provided eerie tributes to the valour of Indian Armed Forces which executed Operation Sindoor. He made the stage a battleground of words, on which honour fought with grief, but remembrance prevailed.

4. Shambhu Shikhar (Palwal): Humour as Homage

Shambhu Shikhar set the evening lighter with a subtle mix of humor and nationalism. A master of wit and satire, his one-liners walked that rare tightrope—eliciting laughter and introspection. His delivery was a gentle reminder that nationalism can smile as well.

5. Munna Battery (Mahendragarh): The Satirical Soldier

Munna Battery contributed comic timing through local dialect and relatable commentary. Although his lines brought laughter, they quietly advocated for the jawan's sacrifices in language with which the common man feels a deep connection.

6. Sonali Jain (Surat): The Local Voice of Emotion

Representing Surat city, Sonali Jain presented Surat's poetic offering to the nation. Her moving performance underscored the emotional connection between soldiers and civilians, reflecting Surat's unwavering patriotism and literary spirit.

7. The Audience: A Chorus of Unity

Aside from the poets, the crowd took center stage. From school children to veterans and pensioners, the audience was as multicultural yet harmonious as India herself. Standing ovations, weeping eyes, and applause in unison— Echos of ”Bharat Mata ki Jai”—were all evidence that poetry can still bring people together, inspire, and ignite.

More Than an Event — A Movement

The organizers, Hari Arora, Prakash Dhoriyani and their whole team of Utsav Foundation, had stated their mission clearly: to kindle the fire of national pride through art. “In a world scattered by chaos and overloaded with informaiton, poetry touches our hearts like none other,” foundation representatives said. “And when that poetry talks about soldiers, sacrifice, and spirit—it becomes a movement.”

A Message of Unity Closing

When the curtains came down on Shauryagatha, the hall stood on their feet for one last salute. This last moment—silent, solemn, and together—held the essence of the evening. It was not merely a tribute to Operation Sindoor, but a reminder across all ages of what it means to be part of a country, to be moved by its tales, and to pay respect to its protectors.

This night in Surat made it certain that the pen is as strong as the sword.

