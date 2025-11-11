Paytm unveils all-new AI-powered app with cleaner design, smarter payment experience

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Paytm has unveiled its redesigned app, offering a cleaner and faster payments experience powered by AI-first features. The update introduces intelligent insights and a simple interface, marking the company's bid to continue reshaping mobile payments in the country.

What sets the new Paytm app apart is not just its cleaner design or simplicity, but the depth of innovation it contains. From a cinematic QR scanner to real gold rewards on every payment, Paytm has built in over 15 industry-first features aimed at building India's most consumer-centric mobile payments platform.

With the new app, Paytm has raised the bar on rewards, offering something no other UPI app does. Its newly introduced Gold Coins feature turns every UPI payment, whether at a merchant, online, or for regular bills, into a gold reward. Each transaction earns Gold Coins that can later be redeemed for real digital gold, making every Paytm payment more meaningful, promoting financial savings.

The AI-powered Monthly Spend Summary automatically categorises every expense across shopping, travel, and utilities, providing a clear overview that simplifies budgeting and spending awareness. The Total Balance feature provides a single, unified view of balances across all linked bank accounts, offering complete visibility at a glance.

Hide Payments brings an extra layer of privacy and control by allowing selected transactions to be removed from history. Whether it is a personal expense or a private transfer, Paytm ensures confidentiality with just one swipe.

Paytm enables detailed UPI Statements to be downloaded in Excel or PDF format. This provides full transparency, helping maintain clear records of every transaction while making financial tracking comprehensive and effortless. A detailed view of payments also allows customers and their chartered accountants to review them during tax filing.

Magic Paste eliminates the need for manual typing of bank details by allowing you to copy a WhatsApp message with payment information, paste it into Paytm, and have the app automatically detect and fill in the account and IFSC details instantly.

The built-in calculator on the payment screen enables the quick addition of amounts, making it especially convenient to calculate the final payment amount at high-traffic offline stores.

Paytm has reimagined QR scanning into an immersive cinematic moment. When a QR code enters the scanner viewport, it lights up cinematically, levitates, and explodes into a swirl of light as it transitions seamlessly into the payment page. The scanner can instantly recognise QR codes from any angle and now includes Automatic Flashlight Activation for low-light conditions, as well as a pinch-to-zoom option for scanning QR codes at a distance.

The Receive Money widget, exclusive to Paytm, places the Paytm UPI QR code on the phone's homescreen, allowing money to be collected without even opening the app. The Scan & Pay widget opens the Paytm scanner in a single tap for superfast payments. At the same time, upfront Metro tickets on the homescreen make it easy to show the Metro QR instantly without navigating through menus, even when in a hurry.

Favourite Contacts allows users to pin frequently paid contacts at the top, enabling quick repeat payments. Payment Reminders helps users set up reminders for recurring expenses, such as tuition fees or household bills, to avoid missed payments.

Paytm enables users to create personalised, easy-to-remember UPI IDs, which help protect their mobile numbers from being shared, thereby strengthening privacy across every transaction.

