PDRL and Pavaman Partner to Revolutionize Drone Expertise; Paving the Way for a New Era in the Drone Industry

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: PDRL, a leading software company, is excited to introduce a groundbreaking certification initiative designed for the innovative AeroMegh platform, marking a significant advancement in the drone industry. As drones become more prevalent with various applications, there is a growing need for skilled professionals to fully harness their potential. PDRL's AeroMegh platform, combined with its comprehensive certification program, equips professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this rapidly evolving field.

AeroMegh, a cutting-edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, offers a complete end-to-end solution for drone data acquisition, processing, analysis, and flight operations. Utilizing the capabilities of this robust platform allows users to efficiently handle complex tasks while saving valuable time and resources. PDRL's certification initiative provides professionals with a unique opportunity to gain a deep understanding and mastery of AeroMegh, giving them a distinct competitive advantage in the industry.

As a key player in the drone industry revolution, PDRL proudly plays a vital role, with over 50% of drone manufacturers endorsed under the AeroGCS type certification and an impressive 75% of agriculture drones certified with AeroGCS GREEN, a crucial part of the AeroMegh suite. Recognizing the evident demand for skilled resources, PDRL has meticulously developed a certification program aimed at enhancing the technical knowledge and competencies essential in the thriving drone ecosystem.

Participants in this program gain hands-on experience with the AeroMegh platform, refining their proficiency in its functionalities and applications. Completion of the program results in the prestigious PDRL certified drone professional designation, setting them apart within their professional community.

The comprehensive certification curriculum covers all aspects of drone operations, from flight management to data acquisition, processing, and interpretation. Participants receive practical training, preparing them to navigate the complexities inherent in the thriving drone sector. The PDRL certification serves as a definitive endorsement, confirming that professionals possess the requisite expertise and commitment to excel in the fast-paced, ever-evolving drone landscape.

In a strategic move to ensure the widespread accessibility of this program, PDRL has partnered with Pavaman. Pavaman Aviation, an end-to-end drone solutions organization focused on agriculture, brings a passionate team of engineers and domain experts with a combined experience of over 50 years. Actively researching and providing technological solutions, Pavaman Aviation is establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, spread across 18,000 sq.ft., positioning itself as a leader in drone training leading to DGCA certified remote pilot certification.

This partnership with Pavaman is poised to extend the program's reach, making PDRL's expertise accessible to professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions.

At the forefront of empowering professionals within the drone industry revolution is PDRL's AeroMegh platform and its certification program. As the industry continues to progress, the importance of skilled individuals becomes more pronounced. PDRL's vision and dedication to harnessing drone data for actionable insights are evident in its meticulous certification initiative. This milestone exemplifies PDRL's unwavering commitment to shaping the future of the drone industry, providing boundless value to aspiring professionals and investors alike.

"The growth potential of the drone industry in our country is experiencing a significant upsurge, with projections indicating a target of reaching $23 billion by 2030. Concurrently, the demand for drone pilot training is poised to pave the way for promising career opportunities in the years ahead. Recognizing the critical need for skilled resources, we emphasize the importance of top-notch training delivered by seasoned professionals to equip today's workforce effectively. Through our collaboration with PDRL, our goal is to offer comprehensive software application training, empowering drone professionals to deliver high-quality services across diverse industries," Anjaneyulu S V S, Founder & CEO of Pavaman Aviations underscores the importance of this milestone.

Anil Chandaliya, Chief Executive Officer at PDRL, stated that, "PDRL has initiated a mission to certify 10,000 professionals on the AeroMegh platform. Partnering with Pavaman Aviation undoubtedly speeds up this progress. This collaboration marks a noteworthy achievement in PDRL's commitment to narrowing down the skill gap between the rising demand and the availability of certified professionals. Together, we will accelerate the development of skilled resources and promote more job opportunities within the industry, with the ultimate goal of positioning India as a 'Global Drone Hub' by 2030."

About PDRL: PDRL is a distinguished software entity committed to catalysing the transformation of the drone sector. Its groundbreaking AeroMegh platform presents a holistic solution for translating drone data into actionable insights. With a comprehensive certification program, PDRL empowers professionals with the proficiency and expertise requisite for excelling in the ever-evolving drone industry. Anchored in cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, PDRL assumes a leadership role in shaping the industry's trajectory.

