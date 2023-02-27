PE Front Office – Your one-stop solution to managing Alternative Investment Fund Operations

New Delhi, February 27: Alternative Investment Funds are investment vehicles that invest in assets beyond traditional stocks, bonds, and cash. Since they are unconventional in their choice of asset classes, they require software solutions that can handle complex financial instruments and provide a high level of automation to manage their operations and investment processes more efficiently.

PE Front Office is one such specialized SaaS provider that can help Alternative Investment Funds with various tasks because it is a software platform designed specifically for Alternative Investment Funds. It includes deal management, investment management, portfolio monitoring, fundraising management, investor relations management, investor reporting, and fund administration. It provides a centralized platform for data management, collaboration, and analysis, helping investment professionals to make more informed decisions and optimize their investment strategies.

PE Front Office was founded in 2013 by Anup Kumar Adlakha and Ankur Agarwal. They were colleagues in the technology function of a private equity firm based in the UK when they identified that a gap existed in the software solution space for the Alternative Investment Industry. They concluded that a viable technology solution focused on the front and middle office processes were the need of the hour to help relieve the Alternative Investment Fund managers of their challenges.

The PE Front Office software platform is a comprehensive solution that covers all aspects of the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to portfolio management and reporting. It provides a range of tools and features, including:

1. Deal tracking: Allows Alternative Investment firms to track and manage their deal pipeline, from initial sourcing to final closing. It provides tools for deal capturing, screening, and due diligence, as well as document management and collaboration features.

2. Portfolio management: Enables investment professionals to manage their investment cashflows and valuations, track exposure and performance, and monitor portfolio financials and KPIs to identify potential risks.

3. Investor relations: The platform includes features for managing investor relationships and timely communications, including fundraising, reporting, and compliance. It also offers a secure portal for investors to access reports, resolve queries, and stay updated on their investments.

4. Analytics and reporting: The platform includes various analytics and reporting tools to help investment professionals make data-driven decisions. It provides real-time data visualization, benchmarking, and predictive modeling.

Overall, the PE Front Office software platform is a powerful tool for alternative investment funds, helping them to streamline their operations, optimize their investment strategies, and deliver superior returns to their investors. Over the last decade, PE Front Office has expanded to different geographies that cover 15 countries, including the UK and the USA, offering services to more than 100 global clients.

As the Alternative Investment Fund segment, a slightly late adopter of technology, moves towards digital transformation, PE Front Office has an exciting growth trajectory ahead as it helps PE firms and VCs navigate the business landscape efficiently.

