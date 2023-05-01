Peptech Biosciences Ltd. wins Prestigious ABSA 2023 Award for Emerging Company in Bio-Agri Inputs on April 26, 2023, at Hotel Park Hyatt Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (/PNN): Peptech Biosciences Ltd. has been recognized by the Agri Business Summit and Agri Awards (ABSA) 2023 jury as the Emerging Company in Bio-Agri Inputs. ABSA, orgzed by Ray Consulting, is a platform that honours the achievements and shares the success stories of orgzations, enterprises, institutions, and individuals that are actively involved in boosting economic growth and achieving milestones in the Agri Input industry. The ABSA Awards recognize the efforts of the Agri Input industry in enhancing crop productivity by offering innovative and superior Agri inputs and services. This year's ABSA was held on April 26, 2023, at the Hotel Park Hyatt Hyderabad, India, with Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister of Agriculture, Telangana State, India, as the chief guest.

Peptech Biosciences Ltd.'s win in the Emerging Company in Bio-Agri Inputs category signifies its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality and sustainable biological crop solutions to farmers around the world, in line with the ABSA's goal of recognizing innovative and superior Agri inputs and services. Founded in 2017, the company has quickly gained momentum by focusing on innovation and sustainable product development. According to Suresh Singla, the Director of Peptech Biosciences Ltd., "Winning the ABSA 2023 award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the agriculture industry. We are pleased to have been recognized for our efforts and dedication to this field, and this award will inspire us to continue our pursuit of excellence and innovation in the agricultural industry."

Peptech Biosciences Ltd.'s product portfolio consists of Biological-based Fertilizers, Pesticides, and Stimulants that are developed sustainably and innovatively to cater to all crop needs. The company's Bio-Stimulant portfolio centers on Amino-based Bio-Stimulants, which leverage the natural process of delivering a concentrated dose of amino acids to the plant to promote better overall health and growth. Their Amino-based Bio-Stimulants and other products are manufactured using state-of-the-art biotechnology methods, ensuring that they are of the highest quality and purity. The company has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 20,000 MT for Biological products and has registrations for around 250 products under CIBRC, FCO, and 22 state permissions. The company takes pride in its global reach, and its products are currently being exported to 21 countries worldwide.

Peptech Biosciences Ltd. attributes its success to its team of highly qualified scientists who continuously work to meet farmers' unique needs, improve product performance, and maximize outputs. The company is committed to working closely with consumers to create better products, solutions, and services for a brighter future. Through their extensive research and development efforts, they aim to create innovative and effective solutions that help farmers and improve the Bio-Stimulant profiles of agri-input marketing compes.

The ABSA 2023 award recognizes Peptech Biosciences Ltd.'s efforts to provide sustainable and innovative solutions to the agriculture industry, and the company aims to continue expanding its reach by partnering with leading distributors and agri-input compes around the world.

