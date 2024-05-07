PhantomFX Shines Bright: Scores Big Wins for "Ayalaan" at VAM Awards

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Phantom Digital Effects Limited (NSE: PHANTOMFX), a creative visual effects (VFX) studio, has clinched multiple awards at the esteemed VFX Awards ceremony for its remarkable contributions to the blockbuster film "Ayalaan". The awards, spanning across various categories, reaffirm PhantomFX's position as an industry leader in delivering cutting-edge visual effects.

The accolades garnered by PhantomFX for its groundbreaking work on "Ayalaan" include:

Best Motion Capture

PhantomFX's meticulous motion capture techniques breathed life into the characters of "Ayalaan" with unparalleled realism, earning the studio the prestigious Best Motion Capture award.

Best Compositing

The seamless integration of live-action footage with CGI elements showcased PhantomFX's mastery in compositing, leading to the studio's win for Best Compositing.

Best VFX Feature (Domestic)

"Ayalaan" captivated audiences with its revolutionary visual effects, establishing a new benchmark for domestic VFX feature films. PhantomFX's pivotal contributions were recognized with the award for Best VFX Feature (Domestic).

Best Innovative Use of Software in VFX

PhantomFX pushed the boundaries of innovation by harnessing cutting-edge software tools to achieve groundbreaking visual effects in "Ayalaan", resulting in the studio's win for Best Innovative Use of Software in VFX.

Best VFX SupervisorBejoy Arputharaj

Under adept supervision, PhantomFX delivered exceptional visual effects that mesmerized audiences worldwide. Bejoy's exemplary leadership and visionary guidance were honoured with the Best VFX Supervisor award.

PhantomFX's triumph in multiple categories underscores the studio's commitment to excellence and its relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling through state-of-the-art techniques and technologies.

Bejoy Arputharaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Phantom FX, exudes enthusiasm as he expresses, "We are incredibly honoured to receive these prestigious awards for our work on 'Ayalaan. It stands as a testament to the tireless dedication, boundless creativity, and sheer talent of our exceptional team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the VAM Awards Jury committee, AnimationXpress.com, and every individual involved in the creation of 'Ayalaan' for their invaluable collaboration and unwavering support.

I hold a profound appreciation for the collaborative effort and creative synergy that transformed "Ayalaan" into a standout success. This success reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual effects and delivering unparalleled cinematic experiences. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in the world of VFX."

